Global Decontamination Equipment Market to Record Robust Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years After the End of COVID 19 Crisis 2020

Decontamination refers to a process of neutralization or removal of chemical agents, infectious microorganisms and radioactive materials. Decontamination equipment refer to the equipment such as a chamber or an isolated box in which decontamination process is performed. Decontamination equipment market has been growing at a fast rate due to increase in awareness of such processes and governments of various countries taking initiatives in this field. Decontamination may be done by physical means, chemicals or biology based methods. Decontaminating with physical means, involves techniques such as thermal, high pressure methods and others.

Decontamination by chemicals involves use of oxidizing agents, surfactants for neutralization of chemical waste and others. Biology based decontamination methods involve use of enzymatic systems, artificial bacteria and others. Growing concern for hospital acquired infections and increase in aged population that are more prone to diseases are driving the global decontamination equipment market.

North America, followed by Europe, dominates the global market decontamination equipment due to large number of aging population and broad technical applications decontamination equipment in the region. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next few years in decontamination equipment market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing decontamination equipment markets in Asian region. Some of the key driving forces for decontamination equipment market in emerging countries are increasing R&D investment, growing awareness about the consequences of contamination and rising government initiatives in these countries.

Some of the major factors that are driving the global decontamination equipment market are rise in the prevalence of infection cases, government initiatives in the field, technological advancement and growing awareness for various types of decontamination procedures. However, stringent government regulations in some countries, high cost of the equipment and economic slowdown are some of the major factors that are restraining global decontamination equipment market. In addition, lengthy lifecycles of decontamination equipments is restraining the decontamination equipment market.

Emerging countries hold a great potential for decontamination equipment market. Innovation of decontamination equipment with improved contamination standards is expected to offer good opportunity for global decontamination equipment market. Long time required for complete decontamination and big size of equipment are some of the major challenges faced by global decontamination equipment market. Some of the major companies dealing in decontamination equipment market are STERIS Corporation, Getinge Group, Noxilizer, Cosmed Group, Sterigenics International, Inc. and Stericert, an H&W Technology Company. Some of the other companies dealing decontamination equipment market are Synergy Health plc, Belimed Ag and Matachana Group.

