Global Electronic Map Market to Reach at 16.2% CAGR: BlueWeave Consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Electronic Map Market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The Global Electronic Map Market size is expected to grow from USD 13.9 billion in 2019 to USD 29.4 billion by the year 2024, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period 2019 to 2024. The Global Electronic Map Market is growing owing to various factors.

Electronic mapping is additionally discovering recharged request in the administration and open part as the interest for ecological and topographical data frameworks is on the ascent. Besides, the need to keep up a refreshed data framework for law authorization authorities, resistance powers, and neighborhood overseeing bodies in light of ongoing synthetic and regular dangers is foreseen to impel the interest for maps. The development in the quantity of associated and semi-self-ruling vehicles, foreseen improvements in self-driving and route innovation, and an expansion in the general number of automotive in creating nations are relied upon to drive the development for electronic maps over the globe.

The major players in the Global Electronic Map Market include prominent names like Magellan(US), Apple (US), Mapquest (US), Intrix (US)., Yahoo(US), AutoNavi (China), MapWise (France), Jibestream (Canada), Indoor Atlas (Finland), and Mapillary (Sweden), Google (US), TomTom (Netherland), Esri(US), Here (Netherland), Digital Map Products Inc.(US), Nearmap (Australia), among others.

The Routing and navigation application is one of the broadly received utilization of electronic maps. With brilliant city activities, an enormous number of urban areas and other overseeing bodies are advancing wide-scale selection of electronic maps through different incorporated stages, for example, ride-sharing, directing updates, traffic conditions, and climate observing.

Electronic map arrangements assume a fundamental job in the development and designing organizations, as they bolster all periods of the framework life cycle. Besides, these arrangements help development specialists oversee and share information, create reports, and visualize area information, which can be dissected and imparted to other people.

North America is seeing the progression in mapping innovation and the nearness of tech mammoths, for example, Mapbox, DigitalGlobe, Google, Apple, and Magellan, which are the primary supporters of the development of the electronic map market in the area. Developing appropriation of computerized map arrangements in different ventures, for example, car, vitality and utilities, government and guard, and transportation, to accomplish submeter exactness is adding to the development in this area.

