Global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market Size Worth USD 10.7 Bn By 2025 | CAGR of over 10.9%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market anticipated to reach $10.7 Bn in 2025 and expected to expand at a promising CAGR of over 10.9% in the forecast period 2019-2025. Environmental health and safety (EHS) is a study of safety and protection within the work atmosphere. Environmental health and safety tools are utilized by companies to adhere to environmental standards and rules with business and environmental health and safety.

The execution of these tools is witnessing a significant growth owing to an increase in business investment across EHS software platforms. It discipline ensures that organizations work in an environmental-friendly manner, causing no harm to the environment or individuals. EHS in an organization is concerned with safety at the workplace, environmental protection, occupational safety and health, and best practices. Growing risk of environmental devastation owing to poor compliance by enterprises led to stricter rules & regulations across industries. Various statutory and legal requirements to maintain environmental health and safety standards surged the deployment across verticals including energy and mining, construction and chemicals and petrochemicals.

Companies such as SAP SE, Enablon, ETQ, Intelex, Gensuite, Enviance, Cority, Verisk 3E, Velocityehs, Optial, Sphera Solutions, SGS S.A., The HS&E Group, EHS Data Limited, AECOM Technology Corporation, Triumvirate Environmental, Inc., and Mott MacDonald are the leading players of environmental health and safety market across the globe.

Based on component, the global environmental health and safety (EHS) market categorized into Software and Services. Services segment holds the largest market share in 2018 and expected to lead the market over the forecast period. The services provided by the market players such as consulting, monitoring & testing, training programs, and designing of corporate sustainability strategies.

The global environmental health and safety (EHS) market segmented based on application as Medical & Pharmaceutical Waste Management, Industrial Waste Management, Waste Water Management. Among them, Industrial Waste Management held for the largest market size in 2018 driven by the growing demand from the chemical, oil & gas, mining, telecommunication, and construction industries worldwide.

Based on end use, the global environmental health and safety (EHS) market segmented into Chemical & petrochemical, Energy & Mining, Healthcare, Telecom & IT, Construction, Manufacturing, and others (automotive, government and defense, and retail). Energy & Mining industry is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Geographically, the environmental health and safety (EHS) market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is the dominating region of the entire environmental health and safety solutions followed by Europe. Owing to the strict regulations imposed by the government and environmental protection agencies of the region. Factors such as the development of end-use industry infrastructure across the U.S. and raising awareness in terms of adherence to environmental regulations have further boosted the North American EHS market.

