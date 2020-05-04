Land Mobile Radio System (LMR) Market 2019 Research Report Overview, Analysis and Forecast to 2019-2025

BlueWeave Consulting reviews that the global land radio market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Owing to technological advancement in communication technology. The technological advancements result in a gradual shift from analog to digital communication which has expanded the application base of land mobile radio systems beyond the military and defense uses. With the introduction of portable Land Mobile Radio Systems, increased demand is observed which is further aiding and is expected to drive the overall growth of the Land Mobile Radio Systems market. Factors driving the demand for portable LMRS is high efficiency, they can be used in various emergency and difficult conditions. Further impressive battery life and exceptional audio clarity and easy to carry are some other attributes contributing to the demand rise. There is an increasing necessity for reliable, persistent, and interoperable radio communications for public safety. Updated advancements and range approachability, and government-handled narrowbanding/rebanding have precisely exaggerated the growth of public safety LMR development.

Companies such as Motorola Solutions, Airbus Ds Communication Inc., Jvckenwood Corporation, Codan Limited, Icom Incorporated, Hytera Communications Corporations, Sepura, Simoco Wireless Solutions, Tait Communications, Harris Corporation are key players in the industries.

Digital land mobile radio systems are the leading segment and expected to showcase momentous growth during the forecast period. Rising adoption of digital Land Mobile Radio Systems is witnessed in the recent time over analog Land Mobile Radio Systems. The transition towards digitalization is anticipated to be a major growth driving factor for the Land Mobile Radio Systems Market.

The public safety segment covers a wide range of industries such as military and defense, home security, emergency medical services, fire departments, etc. The public safety segment is the fastest-growing market owing to increasing natural disasters and terrorist activities. LMRS helps to respond to and rescue services during critical situations.

North America is a leading region and expected to rise at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. On accounts of high implementation of technically advanced LMRS, and extensive research and development accomplishments in the region are boosting the progress of the land mobile radio market in this region. The existence of major supervisory bodies, research institutes, and companies in this region are some of the other growth drivers of the market in this region. The land mobile radio market in Asia-pacific is anticipated to showcase the significant growth rate during the forecast period. The usage of LRMS in the commercial division, primarily in utility & transportation applications, is the main factor driving the growth of the market in the APAC region.

