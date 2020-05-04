Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market Projected to Worth USD 4600 million, at a CAGR of 6% by 2027

Research Nester has released a report titled “Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

There is a rising concern for the increasing geriatric population around the world as they are severely prone to diseases. On the other hand, there are many dependents who stay alone and possess the risk of being a prey of an emergency situation related to medical, fire and others, thereby raising the need for the utilization of versatile mode of notification systems, such as personal emergency response system (PERS) that can help these people during an emergency. Rising geriatric population, along with factors such as increasing adoption of smartphones amongst the elderly population, growing R&D activities in the healthcare industry, growing healthcare infrastructure and product launch and deliberate partnerships by several key players are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global personal emergency response system (PERS) market.

The global personal emergency response system (PERS) market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027. The market is thriving on account of factors such as the rising prevalence of diseases and disorders including Alzheimer or epileptic seizures and heart strokes, along with the increasing focus of key players in the personal emergency response system (PERS) industry. The global personal emergency response system (PERS) market was valued at around USD 2800 million in the year 2018 and is expected to cross a value of around USD 4600 million by the end of 2027. The market is also anticipated to achieve an incremental $ opportunity of around USD 270 million in the year 2027 as compared to the previous year.

The global personal emergency response system (PERS) market is segmented by type into landline, mobile and standalone. Among these segments, the landline segment is anticipated to cross a value of around USD 2200 million by the end of 2027 by growing at a CAGR of around 6.5% during the forecast period. Further, the segment held the largest market share of around 45% in the year 2018. Apparently, the transmitters segment, which is a sub-segment of the standalone segment, held the largest market share of around 37% in the year 2018. This segment is anticipated to cross a value of around USD 400 million by the end of 2027.

Geographically, the global personal emergency response system (PERS) market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America region, out of which, North America, which held a market share of around 35% in the year 2018 is primarily driven by nations, such as U.S. and Canada, where U.S. held the dominant market share of around 79% during the year 2018. The presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure in the nation supported widely by the government of the nation is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the U.S. Additionally, the market in North America is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period.

However, concerns regarding low adoption of technology amongst the low and middle-income nations as well as the high cost of personal emergency response system (PERS) affecting sales are some of the factors estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global personal emergency response system (PERS) market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global personal emergency response system (PERS) market, which includes profiling of ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), Tunstall Group, Life Alert Emergency Response, Inc., Bay Alarm Medical, Valued Relationships, Inc., Medical Guardian, LLP, GreatCall, Alertone Services, LLC, Nortek Security and Control and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (AMS: PHIA).

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”, analyses the overall personal emergency response system (PERS) industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global personal emergency response system (PERS) market in the near future.

