Quantum Cryptography Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market via in Depth Qualitative Insights by 2027

(4 May 2020) Quantum cryptography market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 105.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,996.1 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 39.2% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Quantum Cryptography market globally. This report on ‘Quantum Cryptography market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Currently, technology’s advanced solutions are helping technology companies across the globe to accelerate their digital transformation adoption. From the last few years, the technology industry observed high growth and a dramatic increase worldwide. Factors such as IT spending, economic growth, and technological innovations influence the technology industry significantly. The global economy is expected to stabilize and grow at a steady speed during the forecast period, mostly driven by developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil. New developing markets and enterprises are anticipated to spend in the technology market to build IT infrastructure that would help lessen costs and optimize business productivity.

New developing markets and economic growth and increasing demand from small and medium enterprises are anticipated to boost the technology industry. The Asia Pacific developed as the fastest-growing region during the last few years in the technology industry, led by economic growth and expanded IT spending. Various industries such as BFSI, IT & telecom, government and defense, healthcare, and others are adopting software technology to enhance their business productivity and to ease their business process. Quantum cryptography technology has become significant for various industries to work in a secure environment. This technology is gaining significance important in every region owing to growing cyber-attacks. Hence, such substantial growth is expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the quantum cryptography market players during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The spending on quantum cryptography is quite high in both developed and developing regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The demand for quantum cryptography is expected to grow further during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. Rising digitization and positive economic outlook are some of the major macroeconomic factors driving the growth of the quantum cryptography market. Quantum cryptography technology is turning more into the global business, and various large players can offer quantum cryptography solutions and services worldwide. Presently on a global scale, industry verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecom, government and defense, and healthcare are the major contributors in Quantum Cryptography spending.

The governments of different countries across the globe as well as various private organizations are significantly investing in cybersecurity. This is majorly attributed to secure critical data from unauthorized individuals while transferring. The enhanced security solutions offered by the market players including Quantum Key Distribution (QKD), virtual encryptor, quantum cryptography communication device and Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) among others facilitate in strongly encrypting critical data. This factor is attracting several governments and industries to invest in such advanced technology. Thus, the rising investment towards cybersecurity solutions is a key catalyzer for quantum cryptography market.

The quantum cryptography market players are also investing substantial amounts and man-hours in research & development activities to develop robust solutions and services. The companies operating in the quantum cryptography are partnering with different other companies, research laboratories, and governments to develop and implement their solutions to safeguard data from leakage.

The key companies operating in the quantum cryptography market include ID Quantique, Infineon Technologies, Magiq Technologies, IBM, NuCrypt, Anhui Qasky Quantum Technology Co. Ltd., Qubitekk, Quintessence Labs, Qutools GmbH, and Toshiba Corporation, among others. Several other players are also operating in the field, and are contributing substantial revenue generation in the market.

The report segments the global quantum cryptography market as follows:

Global Quantum Cryptography Market – By Offering

Solutions

Services

Global Quantum Cryptography Market – By Application

Network Security

Application Security

Database Security

Global Quantum Cryptography Market – By End-User

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Government & Defence

Healthcare

Others

Global Quantum cryptography Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Australia Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Rest of World (RoW) South America (SAM) Middle East & Africa (MEA)



