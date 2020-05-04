Smart Parking Systems Market Size to Witness 16.1% CAGR during 2019–2024

It is true that the advent of vehicles and numerous advancements in the automobile industry has had countless positive effects, but vehicles these days are also causing a number of problems. As the disposable income of people has increased in various countries, owing a car stopped being a luxury since more than a decade. This has resulted in an alarmingly high number of vehicles on the roads, which further causes road congestion. Unorganized and inadequate parking spaces are also among factors which cause road congestion. As per industry experts, about 30.0% of the traffic congestion is on account of search for parking spaces.

People violating parking rules and parking their vehicles incorrectly further add to this problem. Because of all these factors, the demand for smart parking systems is growing rapidly. Smart parking basically refers to solutions such as smart parking sensors, counting sensors, or cameras, which are embedded into parking spots in order to detect whether a parking space is free or occupied. The data is collected in real-time and is transmitted to smart parking mobile application that lets the user know about the availability of the space in a parking area.

The global smart parking systems market is predicted to generate a revenue of $9.1 billion in 2024, from $3.4 billion in 2018, registering a 16.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). Smart parking systems help to park a car on both on-street and off-street parking sites. Off-street smart parking systems help in facilitating an easy pay-and-park process for both long and short durations, due to which off-street parking is more in demand. Hardware, service, and software technologies are offered under smart parking solutions.

Hence, smart parking systems are gaining popularity as they have the ability to tackle the problem of growing traffic on roads.