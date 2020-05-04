Touch Screens Mobile Devices Market to Exhibit Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2021

Touch screens in mobile devices are interface between users and devices that enable an easy interaction and visual experience. The use of touch screen technology in smartphone, tablets, laptops, mobile phones, and other portable information devices is gaining momentum. Touch screens enables the user to interact freely with the device without any hassles and with strong control. In the current scenario most of the touch screen based mobile devices are equipped with multi-touch technology. This is due to the ability of multi-touch screens of providing better functionalities (interaction ability) than single touch screens. Multi-touch enables the users with the ease of zooming, scrolling or rotating the screens according to the requirement.

Touch screen in mobile devices market is segmented on the basis of type of technologies used for developing the screen, type of device and geography. There are basically four types of touch screen technologies used for mobile devices, namely, capacitive touch screen, resistive touch screen, surface acoustic wave touch screen and infrared touch screens. Capacitive touch screens account for the major share in mobile devices market owing to its less cost as compared to other touch screen technologies and it durability in harsh environment. The touch screens are controlled by the using an internal circuitry called as touch screen controllers. These controllers are designed depending upon the type of touch screen technology. In additions to the controls, the touch screens operations are based on other components such as touch screen software driver and touch screen sensors. The type of portable devices using touch screens includes smartphone, tablets, laptops, smart watches and other portable devices. Smartphone segment contributes maximum to the units of shipments of touch screens in mobile devices market. Owing to the high growth rate of smartphone market in Africa, Asia and Middle East, the touch screen market is expected to show high growth across these regions over the forecast period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4689

Touch screen in mobile devices market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of smartphone across the globe. The market is expected to show high growth rate owing to the emergence of new touch screen devices such as tablets and smart wearable devices. Additionally, with entry of low cost smartphone manufacturers, the availability of smartphone with touch screens at affordable prices has increased manifold, thereby further boosting the growth of the touch screen market. However, the extra cost involved in protecting the screen from the dirt and scratches is hindering growth of the market. The impact of this restraint is expected to minimize over the coming years due to technological advancement is screen protections solutions. For instance the screen protections films such as Gorilla Glass, Dragontail and Xensation are developed to protect the screens on the mobile devices. However, the market has tremendous growth opportunities in developing countries of Africa, Asia and Middle East where the market for mobile devices is at nascent stage and is expected to grow at high rates.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries

The key players offering touch screen in mobile devices are Alps Electric Co. Ltd., Atmel Corporation, Cirque Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Synaptics, Incorporated, Touch International, Neonode, Inc. Samsung Electronics Co., LG Display Co., Sharp Corp., Chimei Innolux Corp., TPK Holding Corp. and Wintek Corp. among others. Mobile devices providers such as Apple, Inc. get the touch screens from different vendors and install them on their devices. Currently Apple, Inc’s iPad 2 has touch screens manufactured by four different vendors, namely, Samsung, Inc., Chimei Innolux Corp., TPK Holding Corp. and Wintek Corp. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd has recently chosen Cypress Semiconductor Corporation’s TrueTouch Gen5 touch screen controller for its MediaPadX1 tablet.

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/4689

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



Key features of this report

Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Touch Screens in Mobile Devices market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Touch Screens in Mobile Devices market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)