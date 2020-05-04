Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Size, Segment Analysis, Growth Drivers and Future Scope

In 2018, the global virtual mobile infrastructure market reached a value of $115.8 million and is expected to attain $194.3 million in 2024, witnessing a 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing penetration of smartphones and rising adoption of bring-you-own-device (BYOD) policy. The VMI platform allows enterprises to host corporate data and apps within a secure mobile operating system on centralized servers. Zero apps and data are stored on the employee’s device as the environment is remote, reducing the chances of data theft.

In terms of offering, the virtual mobile infrastructure market is divided into service and platform. The platform division dominated the market during the historical period (2014–2018) and is further going to hold the larger share of the market during the forecast period. This is because of the growing adoption of the VMI platform by different industries in order to prevent data loss/leakage caused by the lack of security in the employees’ devices. The faster growth is predicted to be registered by the service division, which is further bifurcated into managed and professional.

One of the key driving factors of the virtual mobile infrastructure market is the rising adoption of BYOD policy, the reason for which is the increasing demand for mobility in the workplace. The implementation of such policies aids the organizations who are looking for ways to increase the productivity and efficiency of their employees. Under the BYOD policy the employees are allowed to carry their own devices, including smartphones and laptops. VMI helps such enterprises to host their mobile apps on servers and provide remote and personalized access to enterprise resources from any device.

Segmentation Analysis of Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market

Market Segmentation by Offering

Platform

Service Professional Managed



Market Segmentation by Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Market Segmentation by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)

Market Segmentation by Industry