Automated Barriers and Bollards Market Overviews, Current & Future Trends, Industry Insight Upto 2025

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Automated Barriers and Bollards Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global conditional access system market is expected to reach US$ 1.80 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2016 to 2025.

In 2016, Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of little less than two-fifth of the total market share, closely followed by North America.

This research report provides insights on the Global Automated Barriers and Bollards Market. The boom barriers are the most commonly used barrier type deployed in residential, commercial and industrial sectors with limited or narrow space and where control on speed of the gate is one of the critical factor. Barrier gate arms comes with different lengths and with varying lift speeds as per end-use vertical need.

The APAC market is segmented into countries: Australia, China, India, Japan, and rest of APAC. The region comprises of several developing economies such as China and India, as well as Southeast Asian countries. Large population in the Asia Pacific region has led to increased demand for residential as well as commercial construction in the region.

The APAC region comprises of several developing economies such as China and India as well as many South East Asian countries, strongly demanding for infrastructure projects. The rising population of these countries is the main driver for growth of construction sector in the region. Furthermore, the governments of various economies are taking several measures in order to attract private investments in the construction and infrastructure development.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period Based on product type, the RFID tag reader segment is projected to witness significant lucrative profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 4.6% Based on end-use vertical, the commercial segment is projected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2%



