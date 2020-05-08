Exterior Car Accessories Market is also projected to bring in more than US$ 253,000 Million revenue by the end of 2024

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Increase in the sales of cars globally and growing interest in the concept of vehicle customization are driving the global exterior car accessories market. However, the latest trend of car customization is likely to remain one of the key factors in the growing demand for exterior car accessories. Need for speed and performance is also pushing the market for car accessories that support high performance. The most common exterior car accessories include mud guard, car wrap, taillight, reflectors, window films, fog lamp covers, sun roof, license plate cover, LED lights, bugflectors, decals, and others. Car owners are also moving towards personalization trend to enhance the look and overall style of the car.

The biggest challenge in the global market for exterior car accessories is the availability of counterfeit products that are sold at relatively low cost. These products are designed in such a way that it becomes difficult to differentiate between original and counterfeit product. However, regulatory bodies are introducing some guidelines that can help in differentiating between the counterfeit and original accessories for cars. Cost competitiveness is also likely to hamper the growth of the market in the near future. Meanwhile, the automotive industry is constantly coming up with innovative technologies such as smart lighting technology, active window display, biometric access, etc.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11845

According to the report by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global market for exterior car accessories is likely to see a robust growth during 2017-2024. The global market is also projected to bring in more than US$ 253,000 Million revenue by the end of 2024.

LED Lights to Gain Maximum Traction in the Global Market for Exterior Car Accessories

On the basis of product type, LED lights are likely to emerge as one of the most preferred exterior car accessory during 2017-2024. LED lights are estimated to surpass US$ 76,000 Million revenue. Meanwhile, body kits are also expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Based on the vehicle type, passenger cars are likely to emerge as the largest users of exterior car accessories during 2017-2024. Passenger cars are projected to be valued at more than US$ 191,000 Million revenue towards the end of 2024.

By the distribution channel, sales of exterior car accessories are likely to be highest through aftermarket distribution channel. By the end of 2024, aftermarket distribution channel is estimated to surpass US$ 182,000 Million revenue.

Europe to Dominate the Global Exterior Car Accessories Market

Europe is likely to remain dominant in the global market for exterior car accessories during 2017-2024. Europe is anticipated to exceed US$ 102,000 Million in terms of revenue. Countries in Europe such as Germany and U.K. are the major countries in the automotive industry. With increasing production and demand for cars in Europe, the market for exterior car accessories is also witnessing a growth. Meanwhile, increasing demand for car modification in North America is also likely to boost the global market for exterior car accessories in the region.

Request For Methodology of this Report here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/11845

Leading Companies in the Global Exterior Car Accessories Market

Thule Group

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Oakmore Pty Ltd.

Lund International, Inc.

Covercraft Industries, LLC

Classic Soft Trim

CAR MATE MFG.CO.,LTD.

Pep Boys

O’Reilly Auto Parts

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc.

H.I Motors

Star Automotive Accessories

Momo Srl.

Mont Blac Industri AB

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/11845

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Accuracy and Quality

Our reports strive to offer superior quality reports based on authentic and accurate findings.

Customer Satisfaction

We aim to ensure that our client’s research needs are met with customized, top-of-the-line solutions.

Unmatched Expertise

Our analysts and consultants are among the best in their field and promise to deliver excellent market intelligence.

360-degree Analysis

We leave no stone unturned to give clients an exhaustive coverage of the industry.Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Read all Automotive Market Insights here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/automotive-and-transportation.asp