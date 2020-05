Global Automotive Mosfet Market to Grow at Stellar CAGR during the Forecast Period 2018-2026

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Automotive MOSFET Market: Introduction

In the automotive industry, based on the targets to improve safety, comfort, and the environment, electronic systems have grown in complexity. Further, advanced vehicle control and combustion technology for increasing fuel efficiency and reducing gas emissions have led to increasing ECUs and automotive MOSFETs.

MOSFET, an acronym for metal-oxide-semiconductor-field-effect transistor, is one of the most common transistors, and can be used in both, analog and digital circuits. Additionally, an automotive MOSFET is a semiconductor device that is extensively used for amplifying and switching electronic signals in an automobile. Despite the potential uncertainties, it is expected that, the demand for automotive MOSFETs will increase over the long-term as the automotive industry tries to enhance safety, comfort, and connectivity features within vehicles. Subsequently, the aim of the study is to analyze the most recent trends and dynamics in the global automotive MOSFET market.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26020

Automotive MOSFET Market: Dynamics

Increased power demand in automotive applications means higher current levels must be drawn from the standard automotive supply. This results in the higher demand for efficient and competent automotive MOSFETs. Further, simultaneous disruptions in the global automotive industry have surged the demand for automotive MOSFETs across the globe. Current projections suggest that, the sales of automotive MOSFETs will continue the upward trajectory against the backdrop of increasing sales of automotive semiconductors across the globe. Increasingly stringent legislations focused on controlling CO 2 emissions places the automotive MOSFET market at a positive landscape.

However, slowing economies and declining automobile sales will directly impact the pace of growth of the global automotive MOSFET market, since automotive sales seemingly are flattening in many regions such as Europe and Japan. Consequently, automotive MOSFET manufacturers face the prospect of ever-intensifying competition for every piece of the market share pie. Additionally, improvements in core technologies, pricing, consumer acceptance of self-driving cars, and the ability of OEMs to address the fundamental concerns about safety will delineate the future outlook of the automotive MOSFET market.

Automotive MOSFET Market: Segments

The global automotive MOSFET market can be segmented on the basis of voltage range, product type, vehicle type, application, and region

On the basis of the voltage range, the global automotive MOSFET market can be segmented as:

Low Voltage Automotive MOSFETs

Medium Voltage Automotive MOSFETs

High Voltage Automotive MOSFETs

On the basis of product type, the global automotive MOSFET market can be segmented as:

P-channel Automotive MOSFETs

N-channel Automotive MOSFETs

N+P channel Automotive MOSFETs

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive MOSFET market can be segmented as:

Passenger Cars Conventional Electric Hybrid

Commercial Vehicles

On the basis of application, the global automotive MOSFET market can be segmented as:

Motor Drive

Power Windows and Mirrors

Fuel Injection

Braking Systems

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Fans and Pumps

Current Regulators

Power Distribution

On-Board Battery Chargers

Air Conditioning and Other Auxiliary Applications

Automotive MOSFET Market: Regional Outlook

Although Europe and North America account for a substantial share in the global automotive MOSFET market, China is set to lead the global sales growth with significant annual average gains. Moreover, Japan is expected to witness moderate growth, and is expected to lose share in the global automotive MOSFET market, owing to flattening automotive sales. In the coming years, the growth of the electric vehicles market will also accelerate the growth of the automotive MOSFET market in ASEAN and other SEAP countries. India, with a low penetration of EVs and consumer acceptance, is expected to hamper the automotive MOSFET market in the region.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/26020

Automotive MOSFET Market: Key Participants

Some of the prominent market participants in the global automotive MOSFET market discerned across the value chain include:

Infineon Technologies

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

IXYS CORPORATION

NXP Semiconductors

Allegro MicroSystems, LLC

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments

Robert Bosch GmbH

STMicroelectronics International N.V.

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The study also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to segments such as geography, voltage range, product type, vehicle type, and application.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Accuracy and Quality

Our reports strive to offer superior quality reports based on authentic and accurate findings.

Customer Satisfaction

We aim to ensure that our client’s research needs are met with customized, top-of-the-line solutions.

Unmatched Expertise

Our analysts and consultants are among the best in their field and promise to deliver excellent market intelligence.

360-degree Analysis

We leave no stone unturned to give clients an exhaustive coverage of the industry.

Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Read all Automotive Market Insights here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/automotive-and-transportation.asp