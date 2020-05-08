Healthcare Gamification Market Future Growth by In Depth Industry Analysis, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Latest market study on “Global Healthcare Gamification Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By Game Type (Casual Games, Serious Games, and Exercise Games), By Application (Fitness Management, Medical Training, Physical Therapy, and Others), End User (Enterprise-Based Users and Consumer Based Users)”.The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Healthcare Gamification market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Gamification includes applying game design techniques, game styles, game mechanics or non-game applications as a channel to incorporate healthy behaviors and thereby potentially transform patient outcomes. Gamified apps, therapies and devices are gradually appearing in the field of healthcare that helps to make easy behavior changes in better and fun way. Gamification procedures in healthcare industry is still at experimental stage and majorly applied to health and wellness as an educational and training tool to encourage people for taking actions leading to health benefits.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Fitbit, Inc., Ayogo Health Inc., hubbub health, inc., Microsoft, Bunchball inc., EveryMove, Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., CogniFit, Mango Health, Nike, Inc, etc.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Healthcare Gamification market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Healthcare Gamification market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Healthcare Gamification market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Healthcare Gamification market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising adoption of digital tools by patients and increasing digitalization in healthcare is expected to fuel the growth of the healthcare gamification market during the forecast period. Additionally, demographic shift towards millennial that are conscious regarding personal health and significantly dependent on wearable devices for fitness tracking are further expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, product innovation and development of medical device industry as well as increasing usage of mobile smartphones are likely to offer growth opportunities to the companies in the healthcare gamification market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Healthcare Gamification Market globally. This report on ‘Healthcare Gamification Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Healthcare Gamification market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Healthcare Gamification market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Healthcare Gamification industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Healthcare Gamification market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Healthcare Gamification market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Healthcare Gamification Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

