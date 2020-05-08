In Vitro Lung Model Market Explored in the Latest Research by Top Players Epithelix Sàrl, MATTEK, LONZA, InSphero, Emulate

3D model segment is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘In Vitro Lung Model to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, and Application.’ The global in vitro lung model market is anticipated to reach US$ 701.81 Mn in 2027 from US$ 185.80 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 16.2% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global In vitro lung model market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global in vitro lung model market, based on the type, is segmented into 2D, and 3D. In 2018, the 3D segment held the largest market share of the in vitro lung model market. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 as 3D in vitro lung models enhance the expression of gene regulation, soluble factors, and response to therapeutic agents.

The market for in vitro lung model is expected to grow, owing to factors such as significant growth in research funding, and increasing adoption of 3d model systems for in vitro studies. Moreover, growing research on lung diseases are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The leading companies operating in the in vitro lung model market include Epithelix Sàrl, MATTEK, LONZA, InSphero, Emulate, Inc., AlveoliX AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PromoCell GmbH, Merck KGaA, and Horizon Discovery Group plc. among others. The market has observed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the in vitro lung model market. For instance, in October 2017, InSphero AG and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. announced a partnership through which Charles River will license its collection of patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tumors to InSphero.

The report segments Global In Vitro Lung Model Market as follows:

Global In Vitro Lung Model Market – By Type

2D

3D

Global In vitro lung model Market – By Application

Drug Screening

Toxicology

3D Model Development

Physiologic Research

Stem Cell Research

Regenerative Medicine

Global In Vitro Lung Model Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



