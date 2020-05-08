Surgical Retractors Market Outlook to 2027 – Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Arthrex

Hand retractors segment is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Surgical Retractors Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Application and End User’. The global surgical retractors market is anticipated to reach US$ 3,724.46 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,153.40 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global surgical retractors market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global surgical retractors market, based on the product type, has been segmented into hand retractors, self-retaining retractors, wire retractors, and others. In 2018, the hand retractors segment held the largest share of the market. However, the self-retaining retractors segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the market in 2027 owing to the factors, such as ease difficulties during surgical procedures to allow hands-free surgery.

The market for surgical retractors is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increase in the number of cardiovascular surgeries, and increase in the number of orthopaedic surgeries play a vital role in the growth of the surgical retractors market. Moreover, increasing medical tourism in emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The leading companies operating in the surgical retractors market include Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Arthrex, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, CooperSurgical, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic plc., Stryker, Thompson Surgical, OBP Medical Corporation among others. The market has observed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the surgical retractors market. For instance, October 2018, Stryker acquired Invuity, Inc., which provides a wide variety of clinical applications including orthopaedic & spine surgery, general surgery and women’s health procedures.

Global Surgical Retractors Market, By Regions, 2018 (%)

The report segments global surgical retractors market as follows:

Global Surgical Retractors Market – By Product Type

Hand Retractors

Self-Retaining Retractors

Wire Retractors

Others

Global Surgical Retractors Market – By Application

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Cardiovascular

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Wound Closure

Others

Global Surgical Retractors Market – By End User

Hospitals, Clinics, & Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Maternity & Fertility Centers

Global Surgical Retractors Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea New Zealand Vietnam Philippines

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa Rest of MEA

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SCAM



