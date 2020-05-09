Adoption of Point To Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Market to Rise During the Forecast Period Owing to Increasing Consumer Awareness

An exhaustive market evaluation put forth by Persistence Market Research on the point-to-multipoint microwave backhaul market in a new research publication titled “Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017–2025” focuses on the impact of drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities on the global market along with key player analysis during the 2017-2025 period. A detailed market segmentation is included in the research study with which value and volume analyses of various categories is possible. The global point-to-multipoint microwave backhaul market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate across the major geographies of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Market: Growth Analysis

The global point-to-multipoint microwave backhaul market is impacted by several aspects that have a direct or indirect influence over its growth. The global market is poised to reflect a robust growth rate during the forecast period, which infers a much positive impact of the market factors. The increasing number of small cell deployment, rise in digitalization, increasing internet usage and rise in a networked society, increasing number of internet users even from remote areas, low pricing of microwave backhaul as compared to optical fibers, increasing use of microwave backhaul in the military sector and broad bandwidth, along with increase in ICT spending on a global scale have a positive impact on the growth of the global point-to-multipoint microwave backhaul market. However, with the pros, few cons ride along that pose challenges pulling the growth of the market. To name a few factors, the slow yet rising adoption of optical fibers in developed countries like North America, lack of capital investment and recurring license expenses are few restraints affecting the growth of the global market.

Global Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Market: Forecast

The global point-to-multipoint microwave backhaul market is anticipated to reflect a revenue growth of US$ 927.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 517.8 Mn in 2017, and is expected to witness a significant growth rate by registering a CAGR of 7.6% throughout the period of forecast, 2017 to 2025.

Global Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Market: Segmental Analysis

The global point-to-multipoint microwave backhaul market is segmented by component, end user solution type, end user, frequency and region. By component, it covers hardware, software and services. By end user solution type, wide area (macro) mobile backhaul and small cell (metro) mobile backhaul segments are included. With respect to end user, telecom operators and internet service providers are covered. By frequency, 6GHZ-9GHz, 10GHz-18GHz and 19GHz- 42GHz segments are included. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa (MEA) are covered in the regions category.

Software segment by component is poised to grow at a higher growth rate reflecting a CAGR of 9.0% during the period of forecast followed by the services segment. The services segment is further categorized and the professional sub-segment is anticipated to grow at a robust growth rate throughout the forecast period. The hardware segment is expected to dominate the global market in terms of market value as it reflects a value of more than US$ 300 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reflect a value of US$ 540 Mn by the end of 2025

by portraying higher market share and value throughout the forecast period There is tough competition between the market shares of the 19GHz-42GHz segment and the 10GHz-18GHz segment by frequency . The 19GHz-42GHz segment is poised to run at a higher CAGR of 8.9% throughout the forecast period while the 10GHz-18GHz segment is expected to dominate the market by showing a higher market value of about US$ 380 Mn by the end of 2025, making it the most attractive segment during the forecast period

is expected to dominate the global market by reflecting a higher value of more than US$ 600 Mn by 2025 end, but is poised to register a comparatively slow growth rate than the internet service providers segment, which is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.4% throughout the 2017-2025 period Asia Pacific region is expected to be the most attractive region in the global point-to-multipoint microwave backhaul market and is expected to remain dominant by recording a higher market value of about US$ 400 Mn by 2025 end. Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America regions also show good potential and are expected to register CAGRs of 7.7% and 6.8% respectively throughout the forecast period of 2017 to 2025. North America and Europe are anticipated to grow at a comparatively slow rate during this period

Global Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Market: Competitive Landscape

Persistence Market Research has analyzed all tier companies involved in the global point-to-multipoint microwave backhaul market. Companies such as