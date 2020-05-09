Automotive Centre Console Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2018-2028

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Automotive Centre Console Market: Introduction

An automotive centre console, in an automobile, is a storage compartment located in the centre of the front portion of a vehicle. An automotive centre console is located between the driver’s seat and front passenger seat. The automotive centre console area starts from the dashboard and continues underneath it and generally, is merged with the transmission panel/ tunnel which runs between the front passenger and driver seat. An automotive central console can accommodate various features, such as electronic gadgets, control units and can also act as a storage compartment. Also, other than serving as a storage area, automotive centre consoles can also be used to accommodate audio controls, climate control/air condition systems, cup holders, auxiliary power points and can even be fitted with a display screen. In some automotive arrangements, automotive centre consoles are also used as a storage bin to store food and drinks at the required temperature.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23794

Automotive Centre Console Market: Market Dynamics

The primary factors responsible for the growth of the automotive centre console market is the growth of the automobile sector and the fact that prominent players across the globe are enhancing their production capacity. Also, growing demand for luxury and high-performance cars is also expected to support the growth of the automotive centre console market during the forecast period. That apart, research and development being carried to enhance automotive interiors by including more technologically advanced equipment will create more demand for automotive centre consoles in vehicles. Also, growing integration of electronics in the automobile to increase efficiency and installation of high-tech accessories, such as heating and cooling bins, will further boost the growth of the automotive centre console market over the forecast period. The latest trend among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) operating in the automotive centre console market is to produce light but efficient vehicles that offer enhanced fuel efficiency with better performance. This, in turn, is driving the demand for lighter material automotive central consoles.

However, growing preference for attaching front slang seat might restraint the growth of the automotive centre console market over the forecast period.

Automotive Centre Console Market: Market Segmentation

The automotive centre console market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type and sales channel.

On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive centre console market can be segmented as follows: Passenger vehicle Compact car Mid Size car Premium car Luxury car SUV Light commercial vehicle (LCV) Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) Electric Vehicle

On the basis of the sales channel, the automotive centre console market can be segmented as follows: Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) Aftermarket



Automotive Centre Console Market: Regional Outlook

Europe holds a major share in the global automotive centre Console market owing to the presence of major OEM players. Europe is followed by North America in the automotive centre console market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust demand for automotive centre consoles during the forecast period owing to increasing income level/ per capita income of the general population and lower concentration of vehicles as compared to developed economies. Also, initiatives being taken by the governments in countries, such as India and China, will also contribute towards the growth of automotive centre console market during the forecast period. Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific regions are expected to be responsible for more than half of the total share of the global automotive centre console market during the forecast period. Rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share in the automotive centre console market.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here http://persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/23794

Automotive Centre Console Market: Market Participants

Some of market participants operating across the value chain of the global automotive centre console market are:

Faurecia S.A.

Lear Corporation

Yanfeng Automotive Trim Systems Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

Novem Car Interior Design GmbH

AGM Automotive, LLC

Grammer AG

Novares Group S.A.

Emerson Electric Co.

MVC Holdings, LLC

DRÄXLMAIER Group

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Accuracy and Quality

Our reports strive to offer superior quality reports based on authentic and accurate findings.

Customer Satisfaction

We aim to ensure that our client’s research needs are met with customized, top-of-the-line solutions.

Unmatched Expertise

Our analysts and consultants are among the best in their field and promise to deliver excellent market intelligence.

360-degree Analysis

We leave no stone unturned to give clients an exhaustive coverage of the industry.Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Read all Automotive Market Insights here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/automotive-and-transportation.asp