Global Vr Gaming Accessories Market to Exhibit Significant Increase in Demand in the Coming Years

The enchanting world of gaming has been augmented by the arrival of virtual reality technology, which offers gamers an immersive 3-D experience through devices such as VR headsets, controllers, VR treadmill, etc. Persistence Market Research has studied this interesting market of virtual reality gaming accessories and presented the findings, forecasts, and insights in a new report titled “Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025.” This report presents detailed revenue forecasts of the global VR gaming accessories market by components, platform, sales channel, and region and throws light on the various factors boosting revenue growth of the global market over an eight year assessment period from 2017 to 2025.

The global virtual reality gaming accessories market is projected to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 31 Bn by the end of 2025, up from an estimated US$ 9.5 Bn in 2017, witnessing a CAGR of 15.9% in terms of revenue. The global virtual reality gaming accessories market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of about US$ 21.5 Bn between 2017 and 2025.

Global Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market: Segmental Forecast

The global virtual reality gaming accessories market is segmented on the basis of Components into Headset (Mobile, Tethered), VR Controller (VR Glove, Gun Controller, Haptic Controller, Handheld Controller), VR Treadmill, Gaming Suit, and VR PC Backpack. On the basis of Platform, the market is segmented into Gaming Console, PC, and Smartphone. By Sales Channel, the segmentation includes Organized Retail Chain, Unorganized Retail Chain, and Online Store. Regional classifications include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA.

In terms of value, Asia Pacific is projected to be the most attractive regional market in the global virtual reality gaming accessories market during the forecast period, with high Y-o-Y growth rates. The APAC virtual reality gaming accessories market will reach a market valuation of just under US$ 14 Bn by the end of 2025 and witness a CAGR of 17.7% in terms of value. North America is the second largest regional market with revenues to the tune of US$ 8 Bn expected by 2025 end, with a CAGR of 15.8%.

By component, the Headset segment is anticipated to be the most attractive segment during the forecast period, with market revenue estimated to stand at about US$ 12 Bn by 2025 end.

, the Headset segment is anticipated to be the most attractive segment during the forecast period, with market revenue estimated to stand at about US$ 12 Bn by 2025 end. Among the platform segments, the Smartphone segment is likely to lead the global virtual reality gaming accessories market, with revenues anticipated to cross US$ 14 Bn by the end of 2025 at a growth rate of 14.2%. Revenue from the PC and Gaming Console segments is expected to increase significantly between 2017 and 2025. The Gaming Console segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of CAGR, the Gaming Console segment leads in this category with a growth rate of 19.1% during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the Online Store segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global market with a CAGR of 13.6%. In terms of value, the Unorganized Retail Chain segment is poised to witness substantial growth during the forecast period and register high Y-o-Y growth rates.

Global Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories Market: Key Player Insights

Key market players are adopting strategies such as new product launches and continuous product upgradation to enhance sales growth and business revenue and also to expand into new markets. Companies are also leveraging new innovation strategy to reach potential customers in emerging markets.