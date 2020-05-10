Ferric Hydroxide Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2029

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4245

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Predominant consumption by the construction and paints & coatings industries will drive revenues in the global ferric hydroxide market. As suggested by a recently published Persistence Market Research (PMR) study, ferric hydroxide would be representing a US$ 1 Bn global market towards the end of 2029. The growth of market has been projected at a promising 5% CAGR over 2019 – 2029. Yellow iron oxide will predominantly witness higher demand from the construction industry, as it is widely used in the manufacturing of concrete materials.

Notable Insights – Ferric Hydroxide Market Study

Global manufacturers of ferric hydroxide/ferric hydroxide-based products are focusing on increasing their B2B distribution channels, owing to increasing demand from manufacturers of materials such as concrete products, pigments, coatings, etc.

On the other hand, local/regional players are focusing on customer-centric approach by maximizing their services and product offerings. Moreover, market players are attracting customers by offering application-specific products. For example, many players in China are offering specific-grade, high-purity yellow iron oxide for manufacturing cosmetic products.

About two-thirds of manufacturers in the global ferric hydroxide market are offering solid form of the product, as it can be used directly in various applications. Some players are offering slurry form of ferric hydroxide-based products with addition of specific additives to enhance chemical properties. Other players are focusing on providing ferric hydroxide granules to the water treatment industry.

Cost-effectiveness of inorganic oxides has a positive impact on the ferric hydroxide market. As yellow iron oxide/iron (III) oxide hydroxide is an inorganic oxide, it is priced less, as compared to organic oxides.

Key players operating in the ferric hydroxide industry have a strong focus on manufacturing yellow iron oxides amongst all ferric hydroxide-based products. Stringent regulations have been implemented for manufacturing yellow iron oxide; hence, players are continuously focusing on using advanced technologies to minimize adverse environmental impact.

Request For [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/4245

Superior Characteristics of Granulating Iron Oxide

A wide range of applications of ferric hydroxide-based products/materials such as yellow iron oxides and synthetic granules of ferric hydroxide, are shaping market growth positively. Many manufacturers are developing and offering granulating iron oxide as it has significant benefits over the powder form. Players are focusing more on a product development strategy to sustain their positions in the highly competitive market.

Who Is Winning?

Ferric hydroxide market is fairly fragmented, as a large number of players are offering products for diverse applications. Key manufacturers such as BASF SE, LANXESS, Ferro Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Cathay Industries, Yipin Pigments, Applied Minerals, INC., and others account for about 30% of the overall market share. In the current scenario, North America and East Asia are anticipated to account for a significant share of the global ferric hydroxide market, owing to expanding construction and paints & coatings industries.

Company Profile,

Lanxess

Huntsman Corporation

Ferro Corporation

BASF SE

Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co., LTD

Yipin Pigments

Cathay Industries

SHENGHUA GROUP DEQING HUAYUAN PIGMENT CO.LTD

Harold Scholz & Co. GmbH

Kings International

SIOF s.p.a.

Jinhe Enterprise Co.,Limited

Jiangsu Yuxing Industry and Trade Co.,Ltd

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/4245