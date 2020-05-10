New report: Ultrapure Electronic Gases Market opportunities and forecast assessment, 2019 – 2029

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ultrapure Electronic Gases Market: Introduction-

Ultrapure Electronic Gases are the gases that are used in the processes involved in the fabrication and manufacturing of several electronic products. Ultrapure electronic gases are produced in high purity grade ~(98-99.9%) with the purpose of eliminating most of the unwanted impurities from them which are being used in the specialized application. Ultrapure Electronic Gases are the high-quality gases with minimum purity stored in various shape and size cylinder for easy handling. Some basic examples of ultrapure electronic gases are hydrogen, carbon dioxide, acetylene, argon and other similar gases.

Ultrapure Electronic Gases Market: Dynamics-

Ultrapure electronic gases market is mainly driven by the growing demand of semiconductor devices for the engineering of different electronic devices. The increasing acceptance of renewable energy particularly solar photovoltaic devices is further propelling the demand for ultrapure electronic gases due to the huge consumption in the manufacturing process. Furthermore, increasing inclination of consumer toward small size electronic devices, the use of chips or integrated circuit is increasing at a significant rate especially in mobile phones, computers owing to increase in the demand of ultrapure electronic gases from electronic industries. Ultrapure electronic gases are also widely used for the cleaning and etching process in the manufacturing of semiconductor which is also moving ahead of the market of ultrapure electronic gases. Increasing rapid consumption of LED lights is also surging the market of ultrapure electronic gases as various ultrapure electronic gases such as high purity ammonia, nitrogen, hydrogen is required in large quantity for the manufacturing of LED lights which results in boosting the market of ultrapure electronic gases.

The semiconductor industry is one of the most dynamic and competitive markets worldwide. As it continues to expand and grow, so too does the demand for ultrapure electronic gases

The advancement in the market of ultrapure electronic gases is that key manufacturers are doing several innovations in the packaging and storage design of ultrapure electronic gases by making use of composite materials made of different plastics in place of metal packaging. Therefore these cylinders provide numerous advantages in terms of energy saving

Strict regulatory restrictions act as a restraint in the growth of the ultrapure electronic gases market, although the technological developments in the manufacture of ultrapure electronic gases are expected to diminish the effect of the restrictions. In addition, operating expenditure, low capital etc. are other factors expected to escalate the ultrapure electronic gases market growth.

Ultrapure Electronic Gases Market: Segments-

The Market of Ultrapure Electronic Gases can be segmented into three factors on the basis of its types, and its application

Ultrapure Electronic Gases Market can be segmented on the basis of its types

Halogen based gases

Noble gases

Carbon-based gases

Atmospheric gases

Other gases

Ultrapure Electronic Gases Market can be segmented on the basis of its grades

Parts per trillion (ppt)

Parts per billion (ppb)

Ultrapure Electronic Gases Market can be segmented on the basis of its applications

Cleaning of process chambers

The chemical vapour deposition process

Deposition

Etch

Doping

Others

Ultrapure Electronic Gases Market: Regional Overview –

North America region holds the major share (around one-third) of ultrapure electronic gases followed by Europe. This is due to increasing electronic industries which exhibits high potential growth opportunities for the ultrapure electronic gas market. The Asia-Pacific region is considered to be the significant market for ultrapure electronic gas due to the extensive production of electronics devices in countries such as India and China. The progression of this region is enhanced by the government policies to expand semiconductor production in the region. For instance, the Chinese government is planning to invest in domestic chip companies to shape a prominent semiconductor industry, which is likely to fuel the ultrapure electronic gas market growth during the forecast period.

Ultrapure Electronic Gases Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the market of Ultrapure Electronic Gases are as follows:-

BASF SE

Praxair Inc.

The Linde Group

Air Liquide S.A.

Chengdu Taiyu Industrial Gases Co., Ltd.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Messer Group

Iceblick Ltd.

Advanced Specialty Gases Inc.

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

Iwatani Corporation

A-OX Welding Supply Co.

CIC Photonics, Inc

