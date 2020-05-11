Carbon Black Market 2018 Analysis & Forecast to 2026 by Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

Market Study Report, LLC’s latest research report on ‘Carbon Black Market’ delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

The global carbon black market is anticipated to reach USD 17.58 billion by 2026 according to a new study.

The other sectors making use of the product would include printing inks, plastics and coatings etc. however tough in a comparatively less amount. Paints, coatings, plastics etc, are some of the most used components in the construction and infrastructure industry, which has been witnessing strong growth in the developed countries and above an average growth rate in the emerging nations especially in Asia Pacific. Latin America’s construction sector is a booming market for the past three to four years owing to shift in manufacturing base from the U.S. mainly. These factors are anticipated to eventually impact demand for the product indirectly as its end-use components finds higher application within different set of industries.

Asia Pacific carbon black market is expected to account for the maximum demand for these products in the next eight years. With increasing production of vehicles in the region especially in China, Japan, India, Korea and even Australia demand for these products are anticipated to grow even higher. North America was also a potential market in terms of production of carbon black. Consumption of these products have been also been seen increasing on a yearly basis.

Increasing demand for carbon black from the end-use industries has driven the carbon black market. The primary use of carbon black includes reinforcement agents in rubber compounds mainly in tires, as black pigment in surface coatings, printing inks, plastics and paper. The thermal and oil furnace process are primarily the leading technology types used for manufacturing of carbon black. Product demand for manufacturing of tires for automobiles has been the largest end use segment driving the carbon black market. The increasing yearly production of vehicle units has led to a significantly increasing demand for tires which ultimately has influenced demand for carbon black. Tire rethreading is yet another parallel source for increasing demands of tire materials as it uses the same materials. Innovation and technological developments within the tire manufacturing industry is likely to impact product quality material specification as well.

Some of the leading industry participants in the carbon black market include Cabot Corporation, PJSC, Shandong Huadong Rubber Materials Co., Ltd., Asahi Carbon Co., Ltd., Suzhou Baohua Carbon Black Co., Ltd., Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co., Ltd., Shandong Lion King Carbon Black Co., Ltd., Himadri Chemicals & Industries Ltd., Longxing Chemical Stock Co, Ltd., Ralson Goodluck , Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation , SID Richardson & Energy Co. , China Synthetic Rubber Corporation , OCI Company Ltd. , Jiangxi Cat Inc., Ltd. , OMSK Group OOO , Tokai Co., Ltd. , Phillips Black Limited , Orion Engineered S.A. , Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited, and Cabot Corporation.

