Conversational AI Market Trends, Share, Segment Analysis and Forecast Report by 2024

The adoption of several automated customer support services has been made possible due to chatbots, IVR, and IVA. The deployment of these tools helps engage the customers and gather relevant information about them, before redirecting the queries to a human agent, which results in improved work efficiency and creation of a personalized experience for the user. The AI-enabled conversational tools help the users in taking better decisions related to the purchase of a service or products.

The largest share of the market was occupied by the customer support category during the historical period, which is further going to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period. This is because chatbots assist in increasing the response rate of customers. The personal assistant application is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for AI-powered customer support services is a major factor driving the growth of the conversational AI market.

The application of intelligent virtual assistants (IVA), chatbots, and intelligent interactive voice response (IVR) systems in different industries for automating interaction with customers and creating a personalized customer experience is called conversational AI. On the basis of industry, the conversational AI market is divided into retail & e-commerce, hospitality, media & entertainment, banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI), healthcare, telecom, and others (which include oil & gas, government, energy & utilities, education, and automotive).

Market Segmentation by Component

Platform

Service Support and maintenance Training and consulting System integration



Market Segmentation by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

Market Segmentation by Type

Chatbot

Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA)

Intelligent Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System

Market Segmentation by Industry

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare

Hospitality

Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Others (Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas, Education, Government, and Automotive)

Market Segmentation by Technology

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning

Automated Speech Recognition (ASR)

Others (Computer Vision, Video Recognition, Image Processing, and Cognitive Computing)

Market Segmentation by Application