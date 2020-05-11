Conversational AI Market Trends, Share, Segment Analysis and Forecast Report by 2024
The adoption of several automated customer support services has been made possible due to chatbots, IVR, and IVA. The deployment of these tools helps engage the customers and gather relevant information about them, before redirecting the queries to a human agent, which results in improved work efficiency and creation of a personalized experience for the user. The AI-enabled conversational tools help the users in taking better decisions related to the purchase of a service or products.
Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/conversational-ai-market/report-sample
The largest share of the market was occupied by the customer support category during the historical period, which is further going to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period. This is because chatbots assist in increasing the response rate of customers. The personal assistant application is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for AI-powered customer support services is a major factor driving the growth of the conversational AI market.
The application of intelligent virtual assistants (IVA), chatbots, and intelligent interactive voice response (IVR) systems in different industries for automating interaction with customers and creating a personalized customer experience is called conversational AI. On the basis of industry, the conversational AI market is divided into retail & e-commerce, hospitality, media & entertainment, banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI), healthcare, telecom, and others (which include oil & gas, government, energy & utilities, education, and automotive).
Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=conversational-ai-market
Market Segmentation by Component
- Platform
- Service
- Support and maintenance
- Training and consulting
- System integration
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Market Segmentation by Type
- Chatbot
- Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA)
- Intelligent Interactive Voice Response (IVR) System
Market Segmentation by Industry
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
- Retail and E-commerce
- Healthcare
- Hospitality
- Telecom
- Media and Entertainment
- Others (Energy & Utilities, Oil & Gas, Education, Government, and Automotive)
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Machine Learning
- Automated Speech Recognition (ASR)
- Others (Computer Vision, Video Recognition, Image Processing, and Cognitive Computing)
Market Segmentation by Application
- Customer Support
- Personal Assistant
- Branding and Advertisement
- Customer Engagement and Retention
- Onboarding and Employee Engagement
- Commercial Vehicle Engine Remanufacturing Market Size, Share, Key Players and Forecast Report by 2030 - May 11, 2020
- Power Rental Market Growth Analysis, Post COVID-19 Impact. Potential Business Impacts for Key Players - May 11, 2020
- Cooperative Vehicle Infrastructure System Market Size, Trends, Segment Analysis and Forecast Report by 2030 - May 11, 2020