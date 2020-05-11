Cooperative Vehicle Infrastructure System Market Size, Trends, Segment Analysis and Forecast Report by 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Cooperative Vehicle Infrastructure System Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The global cooperative vehicle infrastructure system (CVIS) market is an offshoot of the connected and autonomous vehicle market, and is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030), on account of technology transition and increasing demand for safety and comfort of commuters.

Download sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cooperative-vehicle-infrastructure-system-market/report-sample

The cooperative vehicle infrastructure system market in terms of communication is categorized into vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X). The vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2V) technology was the largest category in the market during the historical period. This is majorly due to various government regulations and the demand for enhanced safety of vehicles equipped with communication systems. As per the analysis, the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X) is projected to grow faster during the forecast period, owning to increase in realization of shortfalls of V2I communications and upcoming requirement of infrastructure for V2X in many countries.

Geographically, Europe held the largest market share in 2019; however, APAC is projected to have the fastest growth in forecast period, due to the increase in penetration of technology as a result of fast economic growth.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=cooperative-vehicle-infrastructure-system-market

Some of the major players operating in the global cooperative vehicle infrastructure system market are Aptiv PLC, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Denso Corporation, Beijing Wanji Technology Co. Ltd., Telit, Kapsch, Nébula Financiera, S.A., and Sierra Wireless, among others. These companies are increasingly focusing on collaborations, product launches and partnership with communication technology companies and automotive OEMs, to enhance their services and widen their market share.