Power Rental Market Growth Analysis, Post COVID-19 Impact. Potential Business Impacts for Key Players

n 2017, the global power rental market reached a value of $9,167.6 million and is expected to advance at a 10.3% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is growing due to the rising demand form the events & entertainment industry, gross domestic product and population growth, natural disasters, and surging requirement for power from developing countries.

Temporary power generated by rental systems for meeting power requirements is referred to as rental power. Rental power is majorly needed by industries which are located remotely and do not have access to permanent electricity.

The rising occurrence of natural disasters is a key driving factor of the power rental market. Natural disasters, such as tornadoes, floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, tsunamis, and other geological processes can cause significant economic damage and loss of life and property.

These disasters can further result in environmental problems, power cuts, and famines. The mitigation and recovery from natural disasters involve a great deal of reconstruction activities and relief work, which is particularly facilitated by power rentals provided by companies, further driving the growth of the market.

The increasing popularity of gas and hybrid generators is a key trend being witnessed in the power rental market. Hydrogen, natural gas, and propane are some gases which are utilized in power generators as fuel. Gas-based generators are considered to be environment and pocket- friendly because they release less emissions, are affordable, and create negligible noise.

Moreover, some generators also work on bi-fuel operation mode and use random combinations of diesel, solar energy, and gas as their fuel. These are referred to as hybrid generators and provide clean and sustainable energy.