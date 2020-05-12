Global Spinal Thoracolumbar Implants Market Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2018- 2027

The global spinal thoracolumbar implants market is segmented by surgery into discectomy, laminotomy, facetectomy, corpectomy and foraminotomy; by technology into fusion and fixation technology, vertebral compression fracture treatment and motion preservation technologies; by end-user into hospital, ambulatory surgical center and specialized orthopedic centers and by regions. Spinal Thoracolumbar Implants Market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Currently the global spinal thoracolumbar implants market is observing vibrant growth owing to increasing demand of minimally invasive implant procedures in the market. Advances in healthcare industry in the past few years and growing technological and surgical explorations are projected to drive spinal thoracolumbar implants market besides the wide range of functions of spinal thoracolumbar implants in an immense range of products such as spinal fusion devices, Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF) treatment devices, non-fusion devices/motion preservation devices, spine biologics, spinal bone stimulators, and others during the forecast period.

With a well-developed healthcare sector and growing present population sedentary lifestyle, North America is panned to observe substantial growth of Spinal Thoracolumbar Implants Market. North America is anticipated to be followed by Asia Pacific in terms of consumption due to expanding spinal thoracolumbar implants requirements in the rising geriatric population of the region. Europe is expected to drive demand and positively impact spinal thoracolumbar implants market growth over the forecast period owing to increasing spinal thoracolumbar implants application for minimizing postoperative pain & complications.

Increasing Spinal Disorders

Factors such as increasing incidence of spinal disorders caused by lifestyle based factors; development of technologically advanced, safer, and cost-effective spinal devices; global rise in the geriatric population; and rising demand for minimally invasive spine surgery are firing the growth of the spinal thoracolumbar implants market globally over the forecast period. An increasing demand for movement preservation surgeries is expected to create a positive impact on the spinal thoracolumbar implants market.

Rise in Adoption of Sedentary Lifestyle

Moreover, increasing number of spinal degenerative disorders on account of increasing obese population due to adoption of sedentary lifestyles is anticipated to contribute significantly in the spinal thoracolumbar implants market growth.

However, factors such as high cost of frequent consultations, unfavorable regulatory constraints for the approval of new medical devices, and absence of reimbursements in developing countries are obstructing the growth of the global spinal implants market.

The report titled “Global Spinal Thoracolumbar Implants Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Spinal Thoracolumbar Implants market in terms of market segmentation by surgery, by technology, by end-user and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Spinal Thoracolumbar Implants market which includes company profiling of Medtronic PLC, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Alphatec Holdings, Stryker Corporation, Globus Medical Inc., RTI Surgical Inc., K2M Group Holdings Inc., Orthofix International N.V. and Alliance Spine. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Spinal Thoracolumbar Implants market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

