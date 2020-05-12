How is Generation of Large Volumes of Data Powering the Surge of Global Hybrid Cloud Market?

Due to the rising demand for agile, cost-effective, and scalable computing and increasing business data volumes, the demand for hybrid cloud solutions is increasing at a rapid rate across the globe. It has been observed that on an average, almost 2.5 quintillion bytes of data is being generated every day and almost 90.0% of the data in the world was created over the last two years.

In addition to this, the development of advanced technologies such as connected devices and internet of things (IoT) over the last few years is further boosting the explosion of data vaults. The other major factor fuelling the surge in the demand for hybrid data solutions is the increasing requirement of advanced data computing and analysis solutions in businesses across the world.

The huge gap between businesses and information technology (IT) is being filled by the incorporation of hybrid cloud solutions. These solutions also improve the agility and efficiency of business operations and deliver the various IT services at lower costs. Due to the numerous advantages offered by the hybrid cloud solutions, the global hybrid cloud market is predicted to boom during the forecast period (2020–2030).

There are various service models offering hybrid cloud solutions to businesses — infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), serverless, and software as a service (SaaS). Out of these, the hybrid solutions offered by the SaaS model were found to be the highest during the historical period (2014–2019). This is mainly attributed to the fact that most of the SaaS applications can be operated from a web browser, which eliminates the need for installing the applications on every computer, thereby pushing the usage of this model across the world.