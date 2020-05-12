Huge Revenue Explosion Expected in Indian Electric Bus Market by 2025

The increasing number of government schemes and regulations, aimed at the development of clean transportation modes, are propelling the demand for electric buses in India. For instance, the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise put forth the eligibility criteria for electric buses, three- and two-wheelers, and passenger vehicles, for availing Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid (& Electric) Vehicles (FAME) II incentives, in March 2019. The government invested $1,460 million in order to promote green mobility in the country and also support the deployment of more than 1,500,000 electric vehicles over the next few years.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) launched the Green Mobility Scheme for 103 cities in the country, in November 2017, at the Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo, for the improvement of public transport facilities. Furthermore, the declining prices of lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery cells since the last few years and escalating pollution levels would play a major role in boosting the adoption of electric buses in the country. As a result, the Indian electric bus market is expected to witness a sale of 7,187 units by 2025, with a CAGR of 53.0% during the forecast period (2018–2025).

The southern part of India recorded the highest sales of electric buses in 2018. The major factors responsible for the high sales of such automobiles in this region are the burgeoning government measures and eco-friendly regulations, aimed at promoting the deployment of environment-friendly modes of transport, in order to reduce the pollution levels. The demand for electric buses is expected to be considerably high in the northern part of the country in the years to come, again because of government efforts, thereby leading to a major upswing in the Indian electric bus market in this region.

