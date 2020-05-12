Major Companies in Alpha Olefins Market Struggle to Fulfill the Extraordinary Demand Intensified by COVID-19

In 2017, the global alpha olefins market generated a revenue of $11,704.2 million and is expected to attain $15,846.5 million in 2023, registering a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is growing due to the increasing demand for alpha olefins for the production of specialty chemicals and polyolefin comonomer production.

Alpha olefins are olefins or alkenes which have the chemical formula CxH2x. They are differentiated from other mono-olefins on the basis of their linearity of the hydrocarbons chains and the position of double bond at the alpha position.

On the basis of application, the alpha olefins market is divided into oilfield chemicals, polyolefin comonomers, plasticizers, surfactants & intermediates, petroleum additives, synthetic lubricants, and others (which include production of paper-sizing chemicals and synthetic acids and property-enhancement of waxes).

The polyolefin comonomers application accounted for the major share of the market during the historical period and is further expected to grow at the fastest pace, with a 5.6% CAGR, during the forecast period, in terms of value. This is due to the rising usage of polyethylene, a type of polyolefin, in different industries.

A key driving feature of the alpha olefins market is the rising requirement for alpha olefin for polyolefin comonomer production. Polyolefin polymers are produced from olefins including propylene, butene, ethylene, and others. Some of the common thermoplastic polyolefins include polypropylene, polyethylene, and polybutene-1. Alpha olefins are utilized as comonomers for the production of polyolefin.

The most extensively used plastic worldwide is polyethylene, and because of its several applications, including bulletproof vests manufacturing, packaging, and device manufacturing, its demand is on a rise. This, in turn, is resulting in the growing requirement for alpha olefins.