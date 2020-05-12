PMR : Arthroscopic Devices Market to Register CAGR 6% Growth in Value Share During 2019 to 2029

Our COVID-19 Impact Assessment Tracker provides latest insights on the potential impact of this crisis on your industry. Our revised and updated reports now feature detailed analysis that will help you make critical decisions with clarity.

Prominently driven by the increasing adoption in knee osteoarthritis, the global arthroscopic devices market is recently witnessing introduction of smaller and technologically advanced arthroscopic devices that have updated optics to match the capabilities of the latest HD systems. This will significantly benefit the growth of the global arthroscopic devices market over the course of following decade.

Integrated Endoscopy, a U.S-based medical devices company, recently launched its FDA-approved arthroscope NUVIS® with advanced optical design and high-definition visualization features.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18358

Company Profiles

Arthrex, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew Plc.

CONMED Corporation

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Johnson & Johnson

This unique and battery operated arthroscopic device will effectively resolve the safety and sterility issues of reusable traditional arthroscopes, thereby creating multiple opportunities in the arthroscopic devices market.

Global sales of arthroscopic devices will surpass the market value of US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2029. As indicated by a new Persistence Market Research (PMR) study, arthroscopic devices market is set for a promising CAGR over the course of 2019 – 2029.

Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/18358

Key Takeaways – Arthroscopic Devices Market Study

Small manufacturers of arthroscopic devices are focusing on increasing their global footprint to expand business, internationally. Such activities are expected to fuel the arthroscopic devices market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2018, MinInvasive an Israel based company launched OmniCuff rotator cuff repair system in the U.S. and expanded its business activities internationally.

Increasing tie-ups between arthroscopic device manufacturers and distributors to outsource upstream services in emerging markets such as India, are expected to improve sales of arthroscopic devices in these markets. For instance, in November 2016, Stryker Corporation collaborated with Indo UK Institute of Health to deliver affordable arthroscopic care in India.

Strategic acquisition of start-ups and mid-sized companies by key arthroscopic device companies to broaden their products and services is expected to propel the arthroscopic devices market growth. For instance, in 2019, Smith & Nephew acquired Ceterix Orthopaedics to enhance its product portfolio. The company added meniscal repair system ‘NovoStitch Pro’ in its product portfolio through this acquisition.

North America is expected to be the prominent region in the arthroscopic devices market owing to growing incidences of arthritis knee pain and well-developed medical infrastructure. According to the National Centre for Health Statistics, about 650,000 arthroscopic lavage and debridement procedures are performed for arthritis knee pain each year in the U.S.

Rise in arthroscopic device product recalls and retrieving of all faulty and defective arthroscopic device products from the market are restraining the arthroscopic devices market growth. In June 2018, Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MRHA) UK, sent an urgent field safety notice to Stryker Corporation for initiating a lot-specific recall for Stryker hip implant products to reduce incidences associated with these arthroscopic devices.



Technological advancements such as advanced visualization and improved suturing techniques in arthroscopic devices will result in a market flourishing with ample growth opportunities, providing scope for a competitive advantage to market players in terms of innovation.

Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18358

Who Is Winning?

The arthroscopic devices market report tracks the key market players, which include Arthrex, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew Plc., CONMED Corporation, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Stryker Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, and others. Leading manufacturers of arthroscopic devices are focusing on collaborations with different organizations to enhance their arthroscopic devices product portfolio especially in sports medicine.

For instance, in May 2017, at the Arthroscopic Association of North American Annual Meeting, Stryker’s Sport Medicine business announced a collaboration with AlloSource organization to offer high-quality, innovative biologics for sports medicine procedures.

Learn More About the Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on arthroscopic devices market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment from 2014 – 2018 and projections from 2019 – 2029 on the basis of arthroscopic devices product type (arthroscope and arthroscopic systems, arthroscopic shavers, arthroscopy implants, arthroscopy radio frequency systems and wands), and arthroscopic devices end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, orthopedic clinics) in five key regions.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market – Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market Segmented By Leukemia, Bone Marrow Failure Syndrome, Metabolic/Storage Diseases, Lymphoma, Immune Deficiencies Application with Private UCB Banks and Public UCB Banks Storage Option. For More Information

Treatment Syndromes Dementia Movement Disorders Market – Treatment Syndromes Dementia Movement Disorders Market Segmented By Progressive Dementia, Neurological Abnormalities, Disorder Syndrome. For More Information

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Ashish Kolte

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th FloorNew York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com