PMR : Oral Hygiene Products Market to Register a Growth Rate of CAGR 4.3% During the Forecast Period 2026

Rising consumer thrust on dental hygiene has led to burgeoning growth of the global oral care market. Oral hygiene products are in increasing demand across the globe, and the oral hygiene products market drives around 74% of the oral care market.

The easy availability of oral hygiene products such as toothpaste and toothbrush, mouth wash, and dental floss through multiple sales channels including supermarkets, hypermarkets, drug stores, and e-commerce portals is pushing revenues in the global market.

Company Profiles Colgate-Palmolive

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

3M Company

Dabur India Ltd.

Dentsply International Inc.

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Dentaid SL

Others.

According to a new research published by Persistence Market Research (PMR), manufacturers of oral hygiene products are wooing consumers with innovative products incorporating healthy, natural ingredients (herbal toothpaste, vegan floss) and advanced technology (battery powered toothbrush) to stay ahead in the game.

“Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of the oral hygiene products they consume and are demanding natural alternatives to chemical versions of their toothpastes and mouth washes. Manufacturers of oral hygiene products need to play the innovation game very well if they wish to sustain in this highly competitive market. This means moving away from synthetic compounds and embracing all natural formulations. Not to mention the constant focus on sustainability – the buzzword of the 21st century.” — Senior Consultant – Healthcare, Persistence Market Research

Cosmetic Dental Treatments and Dental Hygiene – Two Major Growth Influencers in the Global Oral Hygiene Products Market

While a sustained awareness of dental hygiene continues to flood the global market with a plethora of products, there is another end of the spectrum fueling demand for oral hygiene products. People are buying cosmetic dental products to enhance their dental aesthetics and are also undergoing cosmetic dental treatments as part of their personal makeover.

This is pushing revenues in the global oral hygiene products market. Oral health awareness continues to remain the top priority of both consumers and companies in the oral hygiene products market and top companies are undertaking several initiatives to promote oral hygiene.

PMR forecasts indicate this factor will result in a burgeoning demand for oral hygiene products such as toothpaste, toothbrush, dental floss, and mouthwash in the coming years.

Demand for medicated oral hygiene products will soar in the near future, according to PMR. Of late, there has been a high incidence of dental caries and other dental indications such as gingivitis, halitosis, and periodontitis. This has fueled the adoption of medicated oral hygiene products to provide relief from these conditions.

Innovation has seeped into the oral care market and consumers are spoilt for choice with the wide range of attractive oral hygiene products available in the market. Demand for electric toothbrushes, dental adhesive creams, denture fixatives and cleansers, and fresh breath strips continues to be on an upswing especially in the middle- and high-income classes of the population. This is expected to significantly impact revenues in the global oral hygiene products market.

The global oral hygiene products market is not without challenges. Rise in low-income population in several developing countries has reduced the focus on dental care, given the unaffordability of dental products by this class of the population.

There is a growing burden of dental caries and other dental disorders in low-income countries, keeping a large part of the below-the-poverty-line population away from basic dental care. The market for oral hygiene products in such countries is bound to take a revenue hit unless there is an improvement in public accessibility to basic dental care, according to PMR.

Further, the absence of efficient oral health policies in several countries is impacting the oral hygiene products market in a negative manner. Dental treatments – especially cosmetic procedures – are not covered under insurance in most countries and this is restricting several people from opting for these treatments. This factor is anticipated to have a negative impact on the global oral hygiene products market to a certain extent.

The oral care landscape is dotted with mergers and acquisitions by the top players. Companies in the oral care market – especially manufacturers of oral hygiene products – are using M&A as a viable strategy to expand their brand presence especially in high potential growth markets.

By acquiring smaller regional companies, bigger global players have made the oral hygiene products market highly consolidated by nature. The leading players continue to dominate the global market for oral hygiene products, with new product launches and increasing consumer awareness campaigns as key strategies to retain their hold over the global market.

