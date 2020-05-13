Advancements in Automotive Air Compressor Accessories Market to boost Revenues Through 2026

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Global Automotive Air Compressor Accessories Market: Overview

Air compressor is a mechanical device which is used for pressurizing the air by compression, the air compressor converts the kinetic and potential energy into pneumatic energy. Air compressors are widely used in the automotive industry and finds application at each stage of vehicle assembly. For the safe working of an air compressor some accessories are mounted on air compressor namely pressure regulators, pressure gauges, air filters, pressure relief valves etc. These accessories help in monitoring and regulation of the discharge pressure. The global air compressor market is anticipated to witness a robust a growth in the near future, which in turn will have a positive impact on the global automotive air compressor accessories market worldwide.

Global Automotive Air Compressor Accessories Market: Drivers & Restraints

Being an essential equipment in the automotive industry, the increasing consumption of air compressors in the automotive industry is driving the automotive air compressor accessories demand and thus, growth of automotive air compressor accessories market. Apart from the automotive industry, the automotive service stations also use air compressors for different type of automotive maintenance works, which can also be considered as a plus side for the global automotive air compressor accessories market. In addition, factors such as industrial work safety standards, which defines the safety standards for operating air compressor along with the growth in automotive industry can be considered as growth factors for global automotive air compressor accessories market. However, mounting of accessories is difficult in portable air compressors which hampers growth of global automotive air compressor accessories market.

Global Automotive Air Compressor Accessories Market: Segmentation

The global automotive air compressor accessories market is segmented on the basis of types, distribution channel and region.

Based on type, the global automotive air compressor accessories market is segmented into:

Pressure Gauges

Hose Pipes

Hose Reels

Air Filters

Pressure Relief Valves

Fittings

In-line Lubricators

Others (Valve Cores, Nozzles)

Based on the distribution channel, the global automotive air compressor accessories market is segmented into:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Aftermarket

Automotive Air Compressor Accessories Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regions, global automotive air compressor accessories market is segmented into seven key regions — North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, APEJ dominates the automotive air compressor accessories market, which is supported by the growth in the market for air compressors in the region. Rapid industrialization in the countries like China, India and South Korea has resulted in lucrative demand for air compressors in the countries, which in turn is increasing the consumption of automotive air compressor accessories market in the region. APEJ region has witnessed a robust growth rate in the automotive industry and is anticipated to be dominating during the forecast period, thus having a positive impact on the market for automotive air compressor in the region.

Western Europe is the second largest market in the global automotive air compressor accessories market, which is followed by Japan and North America. Latin America market for automotive air compressor accessories is also expected to pace up during the forecast period as big automotive manufacturers are expanding their business in the Latin America region for tapping the opportunities in the region, which is anticipated to boost the market for automotive air compressor accessories in Latin America. Eastern Europe and Middle East & Africa market for automotive air compressor accessories market will show sluggish growth, whereas, the APEJ market is anticipated to record highest CAGR by the end of forecast period.

Global Automotive Air Compressor Accessories Market: Key Players

Major players identified in the global automotive air compressor accessories market include

Airtech Engineers

Elgi Equipments Ltd

Schrader International, Inc.

DEWALT

Sears Brands, LLC.

Deere & Company

Accessorie Air Compressor Systems

Sullair (Accudyne Industries)

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

