Buoyed by Surge in Demand During COVID-19 Lockdown, Global Dental Radiology Equipment Market to Register over xx% Growth in Value Share In the Coming Decade

Increasing incidence of dental problems has propelled the adoption of advanced imaging systems in dental care facilities across the globe. Physical damages and genetic abnormalities have fuelled the need to undertake oral and maxillofacial surgeries. This has incidentally driven the demand for dental radiology equipment towards delivering effective imaging.

Persistence Market Research’s exclusive take on the future of the global dental radiology equipment market reveals that by the end of 2017, more than US$ 1.8 Bn worth of dental radiology equipment will be sold globally. The forecast study further projects that during the assessment period, 2017-2026, the global dental radiology equipment market will expand vigorously at 6.4% CAGR.

According to the report, the demand for dental radiology equipment will bring in nearly US$ 3.2 Bn globally by the end of 2026. Key role of accurate images in the efficiency of dental surgeries will continue to foster the growth of the global dental radiology equipment market in the foreseeable future.

Advancements in radiographic techniques will prompt companies to upgrade their offerings. Manufacturers of dental radiology equipment will focus on improving accuracy of the images, catering to patient safety by limiting the radiation exposure, and developing compact systems for both, intraoral and extraoral, radiology.

The study has profiled key players in the global dental radiology equipment market. Companies namely, Danaher Corporation, Carestream Health Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca Oy, Acteon, VATECH Co. Ltd., and Midmark Corp. are observed as global leaders in the dental radiology equipment manufacturing. Their contribution towards the expansion of the global dental radiology equipment market through 2026 is anticipated to be active.

North America to Register High Sales of Dental Radiology Equipment

Soaring incidence of accidents and physical damages associated to professional lifestyles of consumers in North America have factored the growth in their adoption of dental radiology equipment. The study anticipates that North America will remain the largest market for dental radiology equipment in the world.

Throughout the forecast period, the dental radiology equipment market in North America will expand at a CAGR of 6.8%. The demand for dental radiology equipment in Europe and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) regions is also stipulated to remain steady, registering impressive revenue growth in 2017 and beyond.

Dental Clinics – Largest End-users – to Register Revenue Growth at 6.7% CAGR

The study reveals that dental clinics will be the undisputed, largest end-users of dental radiology equipment in the world. Through 2026, nearly three-fourth of dental radiology equipment sales in the global market will be accounted by their adoption across dental clinics.

