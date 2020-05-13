Car Subscription Market Size, Share, Segment Analysis and Forecast Report by 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Car Subscription Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The global car subscription market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030), on account of technology transition and changing ownership patterns. For instance, young millennials are subscribing for almost everything they use in daily life, from mobile packages to on demand video, from food to cosmetics. It gives them liberty to access mobility and experience luxury, which earlier came with multiple strings attached to it. With the global car sale was decreased by more than 10% in 2019, the car subscription model has given meaningful cue to car manufacturers to grab insights into ongoing market transition.

Geographically, North America held the largest share in the car subscription market in 2019. This is mainly attributed to more than 10% penetration into average household incomes in the U.S. On the other hand, the market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is also following the North American market, due to the increasing demand for subscription services, which is driven largely by fast developing economies, such as China, India, and Australia. The regional market is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Some of the private/third party major players operating in the global car subscription market are Zoomcar, Drover, Clutch Technologies, Revv (Primemover Mobility Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), Myles, and InMotion Ventures. These companies are increasingly focusing on collaborations with car manufacturers, to enhance their services and widen their market share. Some of the OEMs providing their services in the market include Ford, Cadillac, Volvo, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR).

Based on Vehicle Type

Economy

Executive

Premium

Based on Service Provider

Original equipment manufacturer (OEM)

Private/third party

Based on Subscription Period