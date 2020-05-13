Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market with Report In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026

Market Study Report, LLC, has drafted a research study on the ‘Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber market’ which offers a concise outline of the market valuation, market size, SWOT analysis, revenue approximation, and the regional outlook of this business vertical. The report precisely features the key opportunities and challenges faced by contenders of this industry and presents the existing competitive setting and corporate strategies enforced by the Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber market players.

Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber industry is estimated to be worth USD 678 million by 2026. Automotive segment was the dominant regional market, in terms of revenue generation. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include LG Chemicals, JSR Corporation, Lanxess AG, Zeon Chemicals, Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Huangshan Hualan Technology, PetroChina Company Limited, and BASF SE among others.

Fast curing nitrile butadiene rubber is also majorly used in aeronautical applications owing to its ability to withstand a wide range of temperatures. This rubber is also used in molded products, adhesives, gaskets, footwear, sealants, and sponges among others. The increasing application in manufacturing of automotive products, and growing demand for vehicles drive the growth of the market. Rapid industrialization, rising automobile production, and modernization of industrial machinery further boost the growth of the market.

Other driving factors include rising applications in molded and extruded products, and increasing demand from construction, mining, and medical applications. Rising demand from the emerging nations, and technological advancements is anticipated to provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

The growing automotive industry, rapid industrialization, and modernization of vehicles drive the growth of this market. The growth in global automotive industry and increasing average life of vehicles has resulted in market growth. The increasing use of the product for production of V belts, O-rings, fuel hoses, seals, and other products in the automobiles industry boosts the market growth.

Asia-Pacific generated was the largest regional market in 2017. The increasing demand for automotive in the region coupled with rising disposable income drives the market growth in the region. The rapid industrialization in China, Japan, and India, along with increasing demand from construction, mining, and oil and gas industries would support market growth during the forecast period. The modernization of vehicles, and technological advancements would boost the market growth.

Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1.Overview and Scope

1.1.Research goal & scope

1.2.Research assumptions

1.3.Research Methodology

1.3.1.Primary data sources

1.3.2.Secondary data sources

1.4.Key take-away

1.5.Stakeholders

2.Executive Summary

2.1.Market Definition

2.2.Market Segmentation

3.Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Insights

3.1.Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber – Industry snapshot

3.2.Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber – Ecosystem analysis

3.3.Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Dynamics

3.3.1.Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber – Market Forces

3.3.1.1.Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2.Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3.Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1.Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2.Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3.Threat of substitute

3.4.4.Threat of new entrant

3.4.5.Degree of competition

3.5.Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6.Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7.Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Industry Trends

3.8.Competitive Ranking Analysis

4.Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application

4.1.Key Findings

4.2.Cables

4.3.Hoses

4.4.Rubber Compounds

4.5.Adhesives & Sealants

4.6.Belts

4.7.Molded and Extruded Products

4.8.Others

5.Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by End-User

