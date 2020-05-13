Food Grade Plasticizers Market to be Fueled by Changes in Consumer Perception in the Light of COVID-19

Food Grade Plasticizers Market Introduction

Food Grade Plasticizers are additives used for increasing the plasticity or decreasing the viscosity of the food wrapping material. Food grade plasticizers alters physical properties of wrapping material and augments flexibility in wrapping material by decreasing attraction between polymer chains. Food grade plasticizers can also be produced from plants and agricultural based glycerin derivatives. Food Grade Plasticizers will witness a rise in demand owing to lucrative future opportunities in the food wrapping material industry, with proliferation in fast food chains and ready to eat packaged food. Novel Innovations and developments in food packaging materials along with continuous evolving safety regulations to majorly impact food grade plasticizers market growth in the nearby future.

Food Grade Plasticizers Market growth driven by expanding food packaging industry

Demand drivers of the food grade plasticizers market are directly linked with the performance of the food packaging industry which has gathered momentum in recent years. With GDP expanding by 3.1 percent in 2017, up from 2.5 percent in 2016, the global economy experienced a broad upswing, generating positive impacts on the food packaging industry. The global packaging industry is estimated to expand at CAGR of 5% value growth and has reached about 908 Bn in the year 2017. Growth of the food packaging across the world alludes positive impacts on food grade plasticizers market in the nearby future.

Food Grade Plasticizers market shifting towards bio-based food grade plasticizers

Phthalates being used in a variety of application including but not limited to medical devices, building materials, packaging, automotive parts, food wrap made of polyvinyl chloride (PVC). However, Phthalates have been identified as reproductive and developmental toxicants. Moreover, US EPA classifies di-(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP) and benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) as probable and possible human carcinogens. Migration of plasticizers from plastic materials into food has been studied in recent years. Phthalates based plasticizers are generally soluble in fat, and the migration of such plasticizers from packaging into fatty foods such as oils, sauces, cheese is a matter of great concern as it poses significant health risks to humans. Stringent government regulations and rising health concerns are stimulating demand for non-phthalate and bio-based food grade plasticizers in food applications, resulting in a paradigm shift towards bio-based food grade plasticizers.

Rising demand for Edible films to provide the impetus for food grade plasticizers

Increasing demand for safe and fresh food materials amongst consumer along with healthy packaging alternative has lead the colossal production for edible film in recent years. Food grade plasticizers such as sorbitol, glycerol, mannitol, sucrose and polyethylene glycol are often added to increase flexibility and decrease brittleness of edible films. Rising demand for edible films from food and pharmaceutical industry along with eco-friendly nature of edible films have resulted in increased demand from diversified end-use industry verticals. Growth in demand for edible films will positively impact demand for food grade plasticizers in the present as well as foreseen future.

Food Grade Plasticizers Market: film wrapping Segment remains dominant

Food Grade Plasticizers Market can be segmented on the basis of product type and application. On the basis of product type, the food grade plasticizers can be further segmented as monosaccharides (glucose), disaccharides (sucrose), oligosaccharides, polyols (e.g. sorbitol, glycerol, mannitol, glycerol derivatives, polyethylene glycols), lipids & derivatives and others. On the basis of application Food Grade Plasticizers can be further classified as film wrapping, cartons and boxes, jars &bottles and others. Demand for food grade plasticizers in film wrapping application likely to remain dominant during the forecast period

Food Grade Plasticizers Market: Competition Tracking

BASF SE.

DowDuPont Inc

Eastman Chemical Company

Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd.

Hanwha Group

LANXESS

LG Chem

ADEKA Group

Danisco A/S

Manufacturers of food grade plasticizers are developing low migration and volatility food grade plasticizers. Manufacturers are focusing to develop food grade plasticizers with high UV stability and easy to blend properties in order to increase existing production capacity along with maintaining a low production cost to ensure robust manufacturing process of PVC blended with food grade plasticizers.