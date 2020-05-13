Global and Regional Waterborne Coatings Market Research 2018 Report | Growth Forecast 2026

A research report on ‘Waterborne Coatings Market’ added by Market Study Report, LLC, features a succinct analysis on the latest market trends. The report also includes detailed abstracts about statistics, revenue forecasts and market valuation, which additionally highlights its status in the competitive landscape and growth trends accepted by major industry players.

Waterborne coatings are advanced solutions of the coating products with lesser environmental impact. These products use water as the solvent medium and have lower harmful emissions as compared to the solvent borne ones. The global water borne coatings are primarily driven by the growth of end-use applications such as construction, general industries, and automotive.

Request a sample Report of Waterborne Coatings Market at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/1695228?utm_source=germanyenglishnews&utm_medium=RV

The global industry constitutes of large number of domestic and international players. Some of the key market players include PPG Industries, Inc, BASF SE, Axalta Coatings, DowDuPont, Sherwin-Williams Company, and AkzoNobel NV. Other notable manufacturers include RPM International, Kansai Paint Company Ltd., The Valspar Corporation, and Jotun Group.

The industry has also witnessed significant advancements in terms of the resin materials for the coatings formulation. Polyurethane based waterborne coatings are the result of such developments and are used widely on account of lower volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions. Moreover, real-time polymer monitoring systems have optimized the production of many such polymers, which are widely used in the manufacturing of the coatings.

Further trends in the materials for these products include UV-cure coating formulations and “intelligent binders” in protective water borne coatings. These are new, viable, and attractive options for applications in polymer coaters, OEMs, contract coaters, extruders, thermoformers, and formed polymers.

Enquiry about Waterborne Coatings market report before Buying at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/enquiry-before-buying/1695228?utm_source=germanyenglishnews&utm_medium=RV

Rising construction activities coupled with the maintenance of the existing structures has tremendously driven the demand for these products. Protection of the surface and decoration are two main functions of these products that are of considerable economic importance. As water borne these products is the result of technological development in the paints & coatings industry and is an environmentally-friendly options, it is rapidly becoming preferred option by many consumers around the globe.

The growth of industry is also a result of the favorable regulatory framework, however, the scenario became increasingly complex and expensive for the coating suppliers when the trend started. Numerous regulatory agencies such as REACH and ECHA have prescribed standards for reduction of harmful emissions in the environment from solvent borne coatings. This trend resulted in the growth of eco-friendly coating segments such as water borne and powder.

The market has wide scope in almost all the regions of the world with Asia Pacific as the fastest growing regional player. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are significant contributors for this regional growth. North America and Europe are the mature waterborne coating markets with an average growth rate slower than Asia Pacific in the near future.

Purchase full report of Waterborne Coatings market at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/securecheckout/paymenta/1695228?utm_source=germanyenglishnews&utm_medium=RV?msfpaycode=sumsf

Waterborne Coatings Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1.Overview and Scope

1.1.Research goal & scope

1.2.Research assumptions

1.3.Research Methodology

1.3.1.Primary data sources

1.3.2.Secondary data sources

1.4.Key take-away

1.5.Stakeholders

2.Executive Summary

2.1.Market Definition

2.2.Market Segmentation

3.Waterborne Coatings Market Insights

3.1.Waterborne coatings industry snapshot

3.2.Waterborne coatings value chain & distribution analysis

3.3.Waterborne coatings raw material analysis

3.4.Waterborne coatings technology outlook

3.5.Waterborne coatings market dynamics

3.5.1.Waterborne coatings Market driver analysis

3.5.2.Waterborne coatings Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.5.3.Waterborne coatings Market opportunity analysis

3.6.Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.6.1.Bargaining power of supplier

3.6.2.Bargaining power of buyer

3.6.3.Threat of substitute

3.6.4.Threat of new entrant

3.6.5.Degree of competition

3.7.Waterborne coatings market PEST analysis, 2017

3.8.Competitive company ranking analysis

4.Waterborne Coatings Market Size and Forecast by Resin Type

4.1.Key Findings

4.2.Acrylic

4.3.Polyurethane

4.4.Epoxy

4.5.Alkyd

4.6.Polyester

4.7.Vinyl Acetate

4.8.Others

5.Waterborne coatings Market Size and Forecast by End-Use Type

5.1.Key Findings

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email:[email protected]