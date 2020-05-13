Global Automotive Seat Parts Market to Record Robust Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions in the automotive sector creating uncertainties in every aspect. The change in customer behavior in terms of mobility preferences during this crisis is changing the automotive landscape.

This pandemic situation has shut down many production lines owing to the trade restrictions and closed borders, creating a shortage in required parts and limiting the distribution of supplies. Different enforced measures including the closing of workspaces and dismissal of short-time workers have created a depression in the growth rate of the automotive industry.

The growing fear of recession is estimated to decrease overall sales and revenue. A limited supply of parts coupled with a reduced workforce has forced the leading OEMs to shut down their production. A significant drop in demand has restricted the cash inflow which is highly important in payment of salaries to the workforce. With growing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry leaders are taking measures to adapt to the situation.

Automotive Seat Parts Market: Overview

The automotive seat parts market has evolved from simple structures to more sophisticated and innovative masterpiece. The seats of automobiles are the major focus of the manufacturers since it determines the position of the occupants with respect to the other parts of the vehicle. Seating ergonomics in automobiles have led to innovations in automobile seat parts. The automotive seat parts undergo tests related to its performance, durability and safety to ensure safety, high comfort level, improved design and check its legal compliance. Modern automobiles have many latest technologies embedded in the seat parts like sensors to measure breathing rhythm, heartbeats of occupants and drivers. Latest innovation also includes ventilation system for the seats to re-energize the driver as well as the other passengers, power buttons for seat adjustments, temperature controls etc. Along with the interior comfort, visual comfort also plays an important role in making the occupant comfortable, which is achieved by choosing right materials, colour and finishes for the automotive seat parts.

Automotive Seat Parts Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing technological advancements in automobiles and increased health and environmental concerns have boosted the growth of the global automobile seat parts market. The environmental issues like increased CO 2 emissions can be controlled by innovative automotive seat part design since the weight of the seat parts also contributes to the overall automobile weight and it could be a driving factor for the global automotive seat parts market. The use of technologically improved materials in automobile seat part with increased recycling ability will fuel the global automotive seat parts market.

The demand for innovative automotive seat parts with low cost could be a major restraint for the global automotive seat parts market.

Automotive Seat Parts Market: Segmentation

On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive seat parts market can be segmented as follows:-

Light vehicles

Heavy vehicles

Other vehicle types

On the basis of components, the global automotive seat parts market can be segmented as follows:-

Frames

Foam pads

Trim covers

Electronic and pneumatic systems

Accessories

Automotive Seat Parts Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global automotive seat parts market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa. Europe holds the largest market share in the global automotive seat parts market. Followed by Europe is North America which is the second largest market for global automotive seat parts. The leading markets are expected to show moderate growth, while on the other end the emerging market of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is expected to register higher growth rates in the global automotive seat parts market, owing to the increased sales of automobiles in the region. Regions such Latin America and Middle East & Africa are at nascent stages in the global automotive seat parts market and are expected to represent moderate CAGRs during the forecast period.

Automotive Seat Parts Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global automotive seat parts market are as follows:

Lear Corporation

Grupo Antolin

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG

AUSTEM Co., Ltd.

GRAMMER AG

TS TECH CO.,LTD

NHK SPRING Co.,Ltd

Faurecia

Johnson Controls

DURA Automotive Systems, LLC

IFBAutomotive Private Limited

