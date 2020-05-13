IoT in Manufacturing Market Growth Analysis, Post COVID-19 Impact | Potential Business Impacts for Key Players

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “IoT in Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The global internet of things (IoT) in manufacturing market is estimated to attain notable growth during the forecast period. The increasing requirement for predictive maintenance and centralized monitoring of manufacturing facilities; technological advancements, including smart sensors, and augmented and virtual reality are some of the factors boosting the growth of the market, globally.

The global internet of things (IoT) in manufacturing market is estimated to attain notable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030). The increasing requirement for predictive maintenance and centralized monitoring of manufacturing facilities; technological advancements, including smart sensors, and augmented and virtual reality; rising government initiatives; and growing demand for traceability and transparency in business processes are some of the factors boosting the growth of the market, globally.

Geographically, North America is estimated to generate largest revenue in the IoT in manufacturing market during the forecast period. Developed countries in the region, such as the U.S. and Canada, are heavily investing in research and development activities to integrate the manufacturing industry, thus contributing to expansion of new technologies. Furthermore, higher adoption of core technologies, including big data, machine learning, information technology operations, and upcoming 5G networks, is boosting the growth of the market in the region.

