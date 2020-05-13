Major Companies in Coding and Marking Systems Market Struggle to Fulfill the Extraordinary Demand Intensified by COVID-19

From valuing $3,358.0 million in 2017, the global coding and marking systems market is predicted to grow to $5,012.6 million by 2023, registering a 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The parameters responsible for the market growth are the growing demand for these systems in the automotive, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage industries.

Coding and marking systems are used for mentioning product-related information, such as the expiry and manufacturing dates, batch number, price, nutritional information, and other related information.

The classifications of the coding and marking systems market based on region are Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and North America. The largest regional market for these systems in 2017 was APAC. The region is expected to maintain its dominance in the market in the forecast period as well, in terms of revenue generation.

This can be attributed to the rising incidence of piracy and counterfeiting in the region, which has motivated the governments of many countries in the region to introduce strict legislations for providing complete product information on the packaging.

Additionally, companies are also focusing on the development of low-odor printing inks, which can be used for printing purposes on the packaging of food products, such as tobacco and bread and pastry.

The coding and marking systems market is observing the trend of the use of environment-friendly coding technologies. Solvents, such as volatile organic compounds and methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) are hazardous to the environment and human health, therefore many environment protection agencies, such as the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals committee have designed regulations for printing materials used in these systems.