Organic Personal Care Market to witness high growth in near future

The ‘Organic Personal Care market’ report, compiled recently by Market Study Report, LLC, examines the industry in terms of the global expanse, highlighting the present & future growth potential of each region as well as consolidated statistics. The study also presents a precise summary of the competitive milieu, key developments, and application landscape of the Organic Personal Care market based on the impact of the financial and non-financial facades of the industry.

According to a new report the organic personal care market is anticipated to reach over USD 27,276.5 million by 2026. In 2017, the skin care segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include The Body Shop International PLC, Amway Corporation, Aubrey Organics, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Arbonne International, LLC, Aveda Corporation, Aveda Corporation, Burt’s Bee, The Hain Celestial Group, Yves Rocher, Bare Escentuals, Inc., and L’Occitane en Provence among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

There has been a shift towards e-commerce and consumers are increasingly purchasing organic personal care through online platforms. The variety of choices available coupled with ease of purchase offered by online platforms encourages consumers to buy organic personal care products online, supplementing the growth of the market.

Improvement in lifestyle due to rise in income level, especially in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific fuels the demand for organic personal care market. Factors such as increase in per capita income and changes in consumer behavior are expected to accelerate the adoption of organic personal care in the coming years.

A significant increase in disposable income, changing lifestyles, and initiatives by market players to promote natural and organic personal care products drive the growth of this market. Other driving factors include growing inclination towards use of natural and organic products, and increasing awareness regarding use of chemical free personal care products. Increasing demand from developing nations is expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing geriatric population in the region coupled with high disposable income drives the market growth. The increasing demand of organic personal care in the region is owing to high consumer awareness regarding the benefits of natural and organic personal care products and rising environmental concerns. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing disposable incomes in developing countries of this region, and rising awareness.

The different types of organic personal care products available in the market include skin care, hair care, oral care, cosmetics, and others. In 2017, the skin care segment accounted for the highest market share. Use of organic skin care products offers benefits and reduces the risk of skin irritations and allergies. Growing awareness regarding use of natural ingredients in skin care products is expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Organic Personal Care Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

