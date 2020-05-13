Self-Levelling Concrete Market Growth Declines, However COVID-19 Pandemic May Bring Back Demand in Long Term

Owing to the rising need for advanced concrete floor leveling techniques in construction, the demand for self-levelling concrete is set to surge in the coming years. The conventional methods for levelling concrete floors require excessive use of water, and they are very labor intensive, which contribute significantly to their decreasing popularity in the construction sector.

Moreover, self-levelling concrete and other such products have numerous other advantages over conventional concrete, such as the characteristic ability to be walked on within a few hours after setting and eight times faster setting power, which boosts their adoption.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the global self-levelling concrete market generated revenue of $5,000.3 million in 2017, and it is expected to attain value of $6,726.3 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Self-levelling concrete is widely used in the construction of residential and commercial buildings. Of these, commercial buildings recorded higher usage of this material in 2017, due to the burgeoning demand for it in the construction and renovation of hospitals, retail stores, educational campuses, and other commercial buildings.

This is mainly ascribed to the rising demand for such products from the flourishing construction sector in India, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. China is commonly referred to as the construction capital of the world, and the mushrooming construction activities in the country will lead to an increase in the demand for self-levelling concrete.

Globally, Europe registered the highest adoption of self-levelling concrete in 2017, owing to the surging demand for real estate here. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the adoption of this material during the forecast period.