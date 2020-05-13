Supply Shortages Prevail During COVID-19 Outbreak, Restricting Growth of Hospital Lighting System Market

The number of healthcare institutions is increasing because of the surging geriatric population, rising patient base, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases. As per the American Hospital Association, the number of hospitals in the U.S. was around 15,908 in 2016.

In addition to this, the demand for technologically advanced facilities for catering to the surging patient base in developing countries is also increasing. The medical providers are taking important steps for developing proper environment in the hospitals for minimizing the stress of visitors, improving conditions for both staffs and patients, and reducing errors.

One of the technologies that are being adopting for achieving the said conditions is the utilization of efficient lighting systems. Lighting systems which are utilized for lighting the exterior and interior of medical facilities are referred to as hospital lighting systems.

The different product types of hospital lighting systems are recessed, surface mounted, hanging, and wall mounted.Some other product types are step lights, emergency lights, and exit lights.

Out of these, surface mounted lights were utilized the most during 2013–2017 and are projected to witness the highest demand in the coming years well, owing to the fact that they provide better illumination and amiable environment. According to a report by P&S Intelligence, in 2017, the global hospital lighting system market generated a revenue of $5,328.1 million and is projected to advance at a 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

The fastest growth in demand is predicted to be registered by recessed lighting systems during the forecast period, as these lights are can be fitted in a wide range of ceiling types and cater to the different requirements of hospital lighting systems.