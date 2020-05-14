Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 17% during 2018 – 2027

The market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, technology and system type. On the basis of vehicle type, it is sub-segmented into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The passenger cars sub-segmented is expected to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period. The high demand for the passenger car in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to drive the growth of the overall market in the region. On the basis of technology, it is sub-segmented into park-by-wire, shift-by-wire, throttle-by-wire, fly-by-wire, brake-by-wire and steer-by-wire. On the basis system type, it is sub-segmented into suspension-by-wire, park-by-wire, shift-by-wire, throttle-by-wire and others. Shift-by-wire sub-segment is anticipated to observe substantial growth during the forecast period. The growing application of the shifting of gear in order to improve the gear mechanism is expected to boost the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

Automotive x-by-wire systems market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period. The automotive x-by-wire systems market is expected to showcase a vibrant growth and it is expected to attain a total market size of USD 0.14 billion by 2027. The increasing demand for the enhancing the efficiency of the vehicle coupled with the rising safety concern is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

On the basis of regional analysis, global automotive x-by-wire systems market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America is anticipated to holds the largest market share for the overall market. The high adoption of the highly advanced technologies coupled with the presence of the key market players in the region is anticipated to drive the foster the growth of the overall market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. The developing automotive sector in the region is increasing the demand for the passenger vehicle. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall automotive x-by-wire market in the region.

Rising demand for increasing the efficiency of the fuel

The application of the x-by-wire mechanisms reduces the overall weight of the vehicle. The reduction in the overall weight of the vehicles reduces the emission of the harmful gasses and also increases the efficiency of the vehicle. The increase in the weight of the vehicle increases the frictional force associated with the parts which in turn reduces the efficiency of the engine. This enhances the demand for the automotive x-by-wire market. Additionally, the government across the globe is focusing on the increasing the use of the electric vehicle for the commercial purpose. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall automotive x-by-wire market.

The report titled “Automotive X-by-Wire Systems Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global automotive x-by-wire systems market in terms of market segmentation by vehicle type, by technology, by system type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global automotive x-by-wire systems market which includes company profiling of key companies such as CTS Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, LORD Corporation, Mobil Elektronik GmbH, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Orscheln Products LLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, SKF Group and TORC Robotics, Inc. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global automotive x-by-wire systems market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

