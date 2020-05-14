COVID-19: Potential Impact on Renewable Energy Market is Estimated to Record Highest CAGR in Coming Years

The rapid development in the renewable energy market such as digitization of solar and wind energy and decline in the cost of solar photovoltaic cell so that people adopt these technologies to cater the increase in demand for renewable energy are the key trend observed in the market.

Renewable energy is energy from sources that are naturally replenishing but flow-limited; renewable resources are virtually inexhaustible in duration but limited in the amount of energy that is available per unit of time. Itutilizes locally available resources, offsetting the need for costly fuel imports; are environmentally beneficial, without the harmful emissions of conventional energies; provide diversification to a country’s energy mix; and create local job and income opportunities.

Solar, Wind, hydropower, bioenergy, and others are some of the most widely used renewable energy across the globe. Others include geothermal energy. Solar and Wind is the most often used renewable energy sources due to increasing adoption among consumer to install solar panels in their houses due to several government incentives.

Further, decline in the photovoltaic cell are bolster the growth of the market. With the developmentof installing wind turbines in offshore, wind energy finds a new area which will further increase wind energy market.

Renewable energy can be used in residential, commercial, industrial, and utility sectors mainly solar, but because of increase in energy demand due to rise in population across the globe, high energy generation project is required to cater this increase in demand and utility projects is the way to generate high energy.

Further, the government policies to support the renewable energy at a utility scale such as feed-in tariffs, financial incentives, renewable portfolio standards, and transmission access support the renewable energy market.