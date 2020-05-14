Network Emulator Market 2020 | Covid19 Impact Analysis | Business Outlook, Growth, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Network Emulator Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, Rising number of security breaches and need for reduced downtime in network availability are the key factors driving the growth of the global network emulator market. Network emulator is a solution that mimics the functions of a real network, that is, it appears, interacts, and behaves like the real network. It is used to test the performance, and monitor and verify all changing network conditions to mitigate the risk of security breaches.

Rising number of security breaches on network is one of the key factors supporting the growth of the network emulator market, across the globe. For instance, in 2018, Facebook Inc. revealed that its data of around 50 million users was compromised due to the network security breach. According to a study by NortonLifeLock Inc., the number of reported breaches in the first half of 2019 increased by 54%, as compared to the first half of 2018. The most fateful consequence of a data breach is the financial loss incurred. As per the International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation’s Cost of Data Breach Report 2019, the average cost of a data breach increased from $3.6 million in 2018 to $3.9 million in 2019, globally.

With the presence of several market players, the global network emulator market is highly competitive in nature. In recent years, market players took several strategic initiatives, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches, in order to strengthen their position among competitors. For instance, in February 2019, electronic equipment manufacturer Keysight Technologies Inc. announced the launch of 5G User Equipment (UE) Emulation Solution. The new solution provides network equipment manufacturers and service providers with end-to-end, scalable testing of 5G base stations to ensure that devices and network services meet customer expectations for latency, reliability, and high-speed broadband at scale.

