Over $550 Million Revenue Expected in Global Scooter Sharing Market in 2025

One of the biggest factors responsible for the surge in the demand for scooter sharing services is the rising road congestion in urban areas, on account of the soaring population levels across the world. The increasing urban population level has led to a massive rise in the number of daily commuters, which has consequently created the problem of road congestion in urban areas, especially during the peak hours. Therefore, the governments and scooter sharing service providers in many countries are increasingly encouraging the people to avail scooter sharing services, in order to reduce the problem of traffic congestion.

Powered by the above-mentioned factors, the global scooter sharing market is expected to increase its revenue from $99.8 million to $553.0 million from 2018 to 2025 exhibiting a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period (2019–2025). Scooter sharing services are available for two kinds of trips — one-way and round. Of these, higher demand for scooters is expected to be registered for one-way trips during the forecast period. This is mainly ascribed to the increasing availing of these services by people for shorter rides to nearby destinations, in order to optimize their expenses and travel time.

The scooter sharing market is presently witnessing soaring investments by the top investors in the world. For instance, a investor group headed by Inventure Partners and RATP Capital Innovation invested $50 million (EUR 42.4 million) on Cityscoot, which offers scooter sharing service in Europe, in 2018. In addition to this, a Taiwan based electric scooter manufacturing company called Gogoro made an investment of $300 million in GoShare, which is its scooter sharing service, in 2017.

