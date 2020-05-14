PMR : Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market To Extend An Assessed Value Of US$ 225.2 Bn By 2025
An active pharmaceutical ingredient is used in a finished pharmaceutical product (FPP), intended to carry certain pharmacological actions or otherwise have a direct effect in the diagnosis, cure, treatment, mitigation or prevention of various diseases, or in some cases in restoring, correcting or modifying human physiological functions. Sales of pharmaceutical ingredient are on the rise due to a substantial increase in high-potency API (HPAPI) and peptide API manufacturing.
A new study conducted by Persistence Market Research reveals that the US$ 151.9 Bn global active pharmaceutical ingredient market will grow to US$ 158.3 Bn by 2017 end, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 4.2%. This market is estimated to further increase to US$ 225.2 Bn, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2016 – 2025)
Company Profiles
- Johnson Matthey,
- Siegfried,
- Almac,
- PolyPeptide Laboratories,
- AmbioPharm, Inc.,
- Corden Pharma,
- Pepscan,
- BCN peptide,
- Provence Technologies Groups,
- SennChemicals AG,
- Avecia OligoMedicines,
- Santaris Pharma – acquired by Roche in 2014,
- ST Pharm Oligo Center,
- Cepia Sanofi,
- Biospring,
- Pfizer CenterSource,
- Symbiotec Pharma Lab Pvt. Ltd.,
- Gadea Grupo Farmacéutico,
- STEROID S.p.A.,
- Dolder AG,
- Dalton Pharma Services,
- FarmaBios Spa,
- Dextra Laboratories Limited,
- GlycoSyn,
- Inalco Pharma,
- Sussex Research,
- Pfanstiehl, Inc.,
- Noramco, Inc.,
- Johnson Matthey,
- Siegfried,
- Rhodes Technologies,
- Ash Stevens,
- Fermion (public),
- FARMHISPANIA GROUP,
- Olon SpA,
- Lonza Group
PMR in its report, titled “Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2025” has cited some of the key factors prompting the global sales of API, which include:
- Higher emphases on the development of novel therapeutics that contain high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs).
- Ramped-up investments from large-scale API manufacturers and contract manufacturers in production of high potency API.
- The lower cost of labor cost and abundance of raw materials continue to facilitate the growth of API market in the Asia region.
- Faster approvals of API based peptide and diabetes management drugs. Over the recent past, a range of peptide drugs has been approved treatment of type 2 Diabetes Mellitus including Albiglutide (GSK), Dulaglutide (Eli Lilly), Exenatide (Amylin Pharmaceuticals) and Glucagon (Xeris Pharmaceuticals).
