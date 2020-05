PMR : Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market To Record An Impressive Growth Rate Of US$ 4,600 Mn By 2025

The global animal health active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market is projected to register an impressive expansion at 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2025, according to a recent study by Persistence Market Research (PMR). PMR’s study estimates the market to increase from revenues worth US$ 5,216.1 Mn in 2017 to reach US$ 9,162.2 Mn by 2025-end.

Report To Be Covered

Sales Revenue: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Analysis. Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Share, Growth Rate, Current Market Situation Analysis. Industry Trends: United States and Other Regions Revenue, Status and Outlook. Market Segment: By Types, By Applications, By Regions/ Geography. Market Environment: Government Policies, Technological Changes, Market Risks. Market Drivers: Growing Demand, Reduction in Cost, Market Opportunities and Challenges. Competitive Landscape: By Manufacturers, Development Trends, Marketing Area

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16972

Company Profiles

Glenmark Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Zoetis Inc.

Eli Lilly & Co.

Sanofi Winthrop Industrie (CEPiA)

Indukern, S.A.

Ofichem BV

P&R SpA (Olon SpA)

Lonza Group AG

Huvepharma

ouro fino saude animal

Blanver Farmoquimica E Farmaceutica S.A.

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Changzhou Yabang-Qh Pharmachem Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Pharmtech Co. Ltd.

Ningxia Tairui Pharma CO. Ltd.

Shaanxi Hanjiang Pharmaceutical Group Co.,Ltd.

Sequent Scientific Ltd.

NGL Fine Chem Ltd.

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Limited

Excel Industries Ltd.

Others

Limited Insurance or Government Intervention Provides Smooth Flow to the Market Growth in APAC

Asia Pacific (APAC) will continue to be the most lucrative region in the global animal health active pharmaceutical ingredient market, with sales exhibiting the second highest CAGR through 2025. APAC has remained one of the largest API suppliers, at affordable costs.

Governments across APAC have been making investments and focusing on local manufacturing facilities of APIs. Favorable policies offered by these governments have been shifting the focus of API manufacturers in moving their production bases to APAC countries, such as India and China.

In addition, limited insurance or government intervention provides smooth flow to market growth in these regions.

However, animal health API products manufactured in APAC countries do not meet regulatory standards, and there has been increasing concerns pertaining to the quality of APIs, especially those produced in China and India. Western regulatory bodies are becoming stricter in the inspection of APIs produced in these regions.

Manufacturers are further facing challenges in bridging the gap between the cost and quality of APIs. These factors will inhibit growth of the market in APAC.

Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/16972

Europe to Remain the Second Largest Market for Animal Health APIs

Europe will remain the second largest market for animal health active pharmaceutical ingredients. Leading healthcare companies are located in the Europe, which in turn has boosted requirement for veterinary APIs in the region. Consumption of veterinary drugs in Europe has surged substantially over the past few years. Spain has been witnessed to be the largest consumer of veterinary antimicrobial APIs in the EU.

In addition, rising improvements in the animal productivity has driven growth of the animal health industry in this region. These incidences are expected to augment growth of the animal health API market in Europe.

However, the pharmaceutical industry in Europe has been concerned with potential short-term impacts of REACH regulations. This is likely to result in decreased supply of materials, or reagents, which are not preregistered by EU suppliers.

Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/16972

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

Proton Therapy Systems Market –

Proton Therapy Market Segmented By Single Room, Multiple Room Set up Type with Head and Neck Cancer, Brain Cancer, Sarcoma Pediatric Cancer, Gastro-intestinal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer Indication. For More Information

Trauma Fixation Devices Market – global trauma fixation devices market is estimated to represent more than US$ 450 Mn of the total market in 2017 and is estimated to reach little more than US$ 800 Mn by 2025 end, expanding at CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2017–2025.For More Information

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Ashish Kolte

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th FloorNew York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com