PMR : Bile Duct Cancer Treatment Market Value Is Expected To Rise To US$ 312 Mn By 2025

Cholangiocarcinoma, also known as bile duct cancer, is spreading widely in Southeast Asia, particularly in the Northeast region of Thailand. High consumption of raw fish in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is driving the incidence of liver fluke infections, thereby stimulating the occurrence of bile duct cancer.

Increased industrialization is also attributing to the growth in the APAC bile duct cancer treatment market as exposure to harmful printing chemicals is high among industrial workers in countries such as China, Japan and India.

Persistence Market Research’s new study on the global bile duct cancer treatment market reveals that by the end of 2025, APAC region will procure a global revenue share of over 45%.

In 2017, the global market for bile duct cancer treatments is anticipated to bring in revenues worth a little over US$ 168 Mn. Apart from rising incidence of bile duct cancer across the APAC and Middle East & Africa region, increasing healthcare spending is also expected to drive the demand for bile duct cancer treatments.

Towards the end of 2025, the global bile duct cancer treatment market is projected to soar at a robust CAGR of 8%, raking in revenues worth US$ 312.3 Mn.

Bile Duct Cancer Treatment – Key Challenges

The study has observed following factors as key hurdles hindering the overall expansion of global Cholangiocarcinoma treatment market:

high costs of cancer treatment in the US

lack of awareness on causes of Cholangiocarcinoma in developing regions

regulatory agencies rebuffing approval of expensive drugs

unavailability of effective cancer care in APAC region

poor diagnosis rate and absence of clinical data

The study also reveals that ongoing trials for development of drugs on bile duct cancer treatment are creating newer pathways for improving the efficiency of treatment. Companies are exploring the clinical benefits of fusing new chemical entities in existing drugs on treatment of bile duct cancer.

