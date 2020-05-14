PMR : Explore Gene Expression Analysis Market Set To Reach US$ 1,200 Mn In Revenues By 2022

According to the recently-published report by Persistence Market Research, the global market for gene expression analysis will reflect a steady growth during the forecast period, 2017-2022. By the end of 2022, the global gene expression analysis market is predicted to surpass US$ 4,500 Mn valuation, reflecting a robust CAGR in terms of revenues.

The study throws a light on various factors influence the dynamics of global gene expression analysis market, and offers insightful projections, the highlights of which are mentioned below.

Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

General Electric Company

Illumina, Inc.

Luminex Corporation

Oxford Gene Technology IP

PerkinElmer, Inc

QIAGEN NV

Roche Holding AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Gene Expression Analysis Market: Regional Forecast

Through 2022, North America is anticipated to hold a leading position in the global market for gene expression analysis. Most of the companies operating in the expansion of global gene expression analysis market are based in the US.

Moreover, North American research institutes contributing to the field of functional genomics continue to support the development of new drugs derived from gene expression analysis studies. Drug discovery is a key application of gene expression analysis, and the US healthcare markets are observed as lucrative grounds for players in the global gene expression analysis market.

North America’s gene expression analysis market is pegged to be reach a billion dollar valuation by the end of 2017. The report projects that throughout the forecast period, the gene expression analysis market in North America will reflect a robust CAGR, wherein the US market will be observed as the largest contributor to this growth.

Europe is also expected to reflect impressive growth as the gene expression analysis market in this region is poised to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 200 Mn between 2017 and 2022.

The gene expression analysis market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is anticipated to record fastest growth. To the contrary, Japan’s gene expression analysis market is expected to reflect lowest CAGR during the forecast period.

